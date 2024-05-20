Recipes

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

20 May 2024

Recipe of the day: Puttanesca pasta

Create a restaurant-quality meal in the comfort of your kitchen!

Puttanesca Pasta

Puttanesca Pasta recipe. Picture: iStock

This Puttanesca pasta recipe is the perfect blend of savoury and spicy flavours making it an ideal choice for lunch or dinner.

With fresh ingredients like baby tomatoes, capers, parsley and the option to add anchovies for an extra burst of umami, this dish is sure to become a favourite.

Puttanesca Pasta

Ingredients 

  • ½ × 500g packet uncooked linguine
  • 2 tsp olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
  • 4 anchovies (optional)
  • 1 cup fresh baby tomatoes, halved
  • 150g sundried tomatoes
  • 50ml dry white wine
  • 2 red chillies, chopped
  • 1 Tbsp capers, chopped
  • A handful of chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tsp olive oil
  • Lemon wedges for serving
  • Grated parmesan (optional), for serving

Method

  1. Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the pasta water.
  2. Heat the 2 teaspoons of olive oil in a large pan, then add the garlic and fry for 1 minute (do not let it burn).
  3. Add the anchovies (if using) and cook until fragrant.
  4. Add the baby tomatoes, sundried tomatoes, white wine, and 4 teaspoons of the reserved pasta water and allow to simmer for 10 minutes.
  5. Add the cooked pasta, chillies, capers, and fresh parsley. Season with freshly ground pepper.
  6. Drizzle over one teaspoon of olive oil and a squeeze of lemon juice. Sprinkle with parmesan, if using, and serve with lemon wedges on the side.

*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House

