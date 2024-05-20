Recipe of the day: Puttanesca pasta

Create a restaurant-quality meal in the comfort of your kitchen!

This Puttanesca pasta recipe is the perfect blend of savoury and spicy flavours making it an ideal choice for lunch or dinner.

With fresh ingredients like baby tomatoes, capers, parsley and the option to add anchovies for an extra burst of umami, this dish is sure to become a favourite.

Puttanesca Pasta

Ingredients

½ × 500g packet uncooked linguine

2 tsp olive oil

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

4 anchovies (optional)

1 cup fresh baby tomatoes, halved

150g sundried tomatoes

50ml dry white wine

2 red chillies, chopped

1 Tbsp capers, chopped

A handful of chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp olive oil

Lemon wedges for serving

Grated parmesan (optional), for serving

Method

Cook the pasta according to the packet instructions. Drain, reserving 1 cup of the pasta water. Heat the 2 teaspoons of olive oil in a large pan, then add the garlic and fry for 1 minute (do not let it burn). Add the anchovies (if using) and cook until fragrant. Add the baby tomatoes, sundried tomatoes, white wine, and 4 teaspoons of the reserved pasta water and allow to simmer for 10 minutes. Add the cooked pasta, chillies, capers, and fresh parsley. Season with freshly ground pepper. Drizzle over one teaspoon of olive oil and a squeeze of lemon juice. Sprinkle with parmesan, if using, and serve with lemon wedges on the side.

*This recipe was republished with permission from Penguin Random House

