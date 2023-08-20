Sunday lunch: Out of this world stir-fried frog legs

Switch up your Sunday lunch lineup with a versatile stir-fried frog legs dish that is bound to astonish your family and friends.

Sundays don’t always have to be about beef and chicken.

Why not get a bit adventurous and give this stir-fried frog legs recipe a shot?

Make this Sunday lunch special by trying something new as this recipe is sure to surprise your guests with its crispy deliciousness, leaving a froggy taste in their mouths.

How to make stir-fried frog legs:

Homemade stir-fried frog legs. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

453g frog legs

Marinade

4 tablespoons potato, tapioca or corn starch

2 egg yolks

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 to 3 cups peanut or vegetable oil for frying

Sauce

1/2 cup chicken or other stock

1/2 cup Shaoxing wine, rice wine or dry sherry

3 tablespoons hot chile bean sauce

1tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon potato, tapioca or corn starch

Stir-fry

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

1 shallot, minced

1 red bell pepper, diced (optional)

1 cup bamboo shoots, slivered

1 handful dried wood ear mushroom (also called “black fungus”)

1/2 cup chives, or garlic chives, sliced on the diagonal

Method

Start by pouring boiling water over the dried wood ear mushrooms to rehydrate them. Cut the frog legs into segments at the joints; if you are really averse to bones, you can debone them as best you can. Whisk the marinade ingredients together and marinate the frog legs in this while you chop the other vegetables and get the oil hot. Pour the frying oil into a wok or large, heavy pot and get it to 176°C. Get some chopsticks ready, as well as a baking sheet. If you don’t have chopsticks, a fork will do. Add one-third of the frog legs into the wok and use the chopsticks to separate them as soon as they hit the hot oil. Fry until golden brown, about 3 to 5 minutes. Remove to the baking sheet and repeat with the rest of the frog legs, one-third at a time. Turn off the heat, pour off the oil (you can let it cool, strain it and reuse several times), leaving about 3 tablespoons. Mix all the ingredients for the sauce together in a bowl. Get the wok very hot, and add the garlic, ginger and shallot. Stir fry 30 seconds. Add the bamboo shoots, wood ear mushrooms, red bell pepper and the frog legs and stir fry 2 minutes. Stir the sauce ingredients well so the starch is incorporated. Pour in the sauce, mix well and stir fry until it boils and thickens, about 1 to 2 minutes. Turn off the heat, garnish with the chives and serve.

*This recipe was sourced from honest-food.net.

