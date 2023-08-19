Saturday tasty treat: Delectable honey cake

This delicious honey cake will make you the most popular person at your next stokvel meeting.

Want something sweet to enjoy with your tea at your next stokvel meeting or when catching up with your friends this weekend?

Whether you are a seasoned baker or just starting your culinary journey, this honey cake recipe promises to be a tasty treat for your friends.

How to make a honey cake

Homemade honey cake. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour (120g)

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)

¼ teaspoon baking soda

1 cup unsalted butter softened (227g)

½ cup packed light brown sugar (110g)

⅓ cup honey plus more for garnish (80ml)

4 large eggs at room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ cup sliced almonds optional (30g)

Method

Preheat the oven to 162°C. Lightly grease a round cake pan with baking spray. Line the bottom with parchment paper and lightly grease the parchment paper. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon if using, and baking soda. In a large mixing bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter, sugar, and honey on medium-high until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. With the mixer on low, add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition and stopping to scrape down the bowl as needed. Beat in the vanilla until just combined. With the mixer on low, gradually add in the flour mixture, beating just until combined. Pour the batter into the prepared pan, smoothing it into an even layer. Bake for 40 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in the centre comes out clean. If desired, you can sprinkle the top with almonds after 20 minutes of baking. Loosely cover the cake with foil at any time if the top or almonds start to get too brown. Let the cake cool in the pan on a wire rack for 20 minutes. Carefully remove the cake from the pan, discard the parchment paper, and place it on a serving plate (almond side up). Serve warm drizzled with additional honey.

*This recipe was sourced from preppykitchen.com.

