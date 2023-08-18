Recipe of the day: Speedy Friday night Egg Fried Rice

Don't feel like cooking tonight? This egg fried rice recipe will be ready in a jiffy.

Lets face it, no one feels like whipping up a five-star meal after a long week, and we also can’t have takeaways every Friday for both budget and health reasons.

Luckily, we found this simple, yet delicious Egg Fried Rice recipe that will be ready in no time at all.

This simple dish brings together the humble elegance of fluffy rice and the wholesome richness of eggs, creating a harmonious symphony of taste that is sure to captivate your palate.

How to make Egg Fried Rice

Homemade Egg Fried Rice. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

4 large eggs

3 tablespoons peanut, vegetable, or olive oil, divided

1 cup diced onion, about 1 small onion

1 1/2 to 2 cups diced mixed vegetables, such as bell pepper, carrots, zucchini, etc.

1/2 cup sliced scallions, white and green parts divided

Pinch of salt

4 cups cooked overnight jasmine rice

2 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce, use tamari if gluten free

1/2 teaspoon five-spice powder

dash of ground white pepper, optional

1 to 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

Method

Crack the eggs into a small bowl and beat them together. Heat a skillet with 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium-high heat. Once the pan is hot, add the beaten eggs and scramble them for about a minute. Transfer the eggs to a dish and turn off the heat. Drizzle the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil into a wok over high heat. Add the onions and cook them for about 1 to 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add the mixed vegetables and white parts of the scallions and cook for 2 minutes. Season the vegetables with a pinch of salt. Add the cooked rice into the pan or wok and cook for several minutes, until the rice is heated through. If there are large clumps of rice, break them apart with the back of your spatula. Add the soy sauce, five-spice powder, dash of white pepper (if using) and sesame oil and stir to distribute the seasonings. Add the scrambled eggs and stir to mix again. Garnish with remaining sliced scallions. Serve immediately.

*This recipe was sourced from healthynibblesandbits.com.

