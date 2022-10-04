Recipe of the day: Two quick and easy summer dinner ideas

Citizen Reporter

You can only eat cold meats and salad for dinner so many times. If you are looking for more summer dinner ideas that will get your family’s mouths watering again, look no further.

We put together a couple of our favourite summer dinner ideas that are bound to become favourites in your home as well.

Delicious summer dinner ideas

Quick sticky chicken crunchy noodle salad

Ingredients:

1 baby cos lettuce

1 tbsp peanut oil

500g chicken mince

125ml (1/2 cup) Ayam Honey and Soy Marinade and Sauce

250g packet qukes (baby cucumbers)

1 avocado

1 carrot

1 long fresh red chilli (optional)

80ml (1/3 cup) Kewpie Japanese Dressing Roasted Sesame

Fresh coriander sprigs, to serve

Method:

Heat a large frying pan over high heat. While the pan heats up, separate the lettuce leaves and wash well. Arrange on a serving platter. Pour the oil into the hot pan. Add the chicken and cook, stirring occasionally, for 3-4 minutes or until the chicken changes colour. Add the sauce and cook, tossing, for 2-3 minutes or until any excess liquid has evaporated and the sauce coats the chicken. Remove from heat and set aside to cool slightly. Meanwhile, thickly slice the baby cucumbers diagonally. Peel and thinly slice the avocado. Peel then shred the carrot into long strips and thinly slice the chilli, if using. Arrange the chicken mixture, cucumber and carrot on the platter. Scatter over the noodles. Top with the avocado and drizzle over the sesame dressing. Sprinkle with coriander and chilli, if using.

*This recipe was found on taste.com.au

Picture: iStock

Cajun grilled chicken with lime black-eyed bean salad & guacamole

Ingredients:

For the chicken breast

1 tsp rapeseed oil

½ tsp dried oregano

½ tsp dried thyme

1 tsp smoked or regular paprika

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts (each weighing 140g)

For the black-eyed bean salad

200g black-eyed bean from a can, drained (or butter or cannellini beans)

2 tomatoes, deseeded and diced

85g sweetcorn from a can, drained

2 spring onions, trimmed and finely chopped

25g semi-dried tomato in oil from a jar, roughly chopped

zest and juice 1 lime

small handful coriander, finely chopped

For the guacamole

1 avocado, stoned and peeled

¼ red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

½ tbsp olive oil

juice 1 lime

small handful coriander, finely chopped

Method:

Mix together the oil, herbs, spices and garlic in a large sealable bag. Put the chicken breasts in the bag and mix thoroughly to cover. Bash the chicken with a rolling pin to flatten it a little, then set aside to marinate for at least 15 mins. In a large bowl, mix all the ingredients for the bean salad. Stir well and set aside. For the guacamole, scoop the flesh from the avocado and put it in a medium bowl, chopping it roughly with the side of the spoon. Add the rest of the ingredients and mix well. If you prefer your guacamole to be smoother, mash the avocado well with the olive oil and lime juice until it’s at your preferred consistency before stirring in the other ingredients. Heat the grill. Line a grill pan with foil, place the chicken breasts on it and grill for 5 mins, checking occasionally. Once golden brown, turn and grill for a further 5-7 mins. Check the middle of the breasts after 5 mins and, if cooked through, remove from the heat. Place 1 warm chicken breast on each plate, with some bean salad and a dollop of guacamole on the side.

*This recipe was found on bbcgoodfood.com