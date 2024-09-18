Spring into romance: Date night meets the wild

Wining in the wild marries two great ideas—wine and the bush. The event will host up to 20 wine estates.

Spring has sprung and love must be in the air. That means date nights can shift from shivering to warm. Now, instead of a boerie, beer and braai weekend over Heritage Day, why not pack the car? Then drive a few minutes out of Joburg and do something completely different.

On 21 September the Ritsako Game Reserve, situated in the Dinokeng Big 5 complex, marries two great ideas—wine and the bush. Visitors will be able to go on game drives, between camps, and wine-taste and dine all day long. It’s like the date that never ends.

At each pitstop throughout the day, date day and night become more fun and, frankly, something different than the usual. Wining In The Wild will host up to 20 wine estates. There’s plenty of sipping to be done between the sightings.

Michael Catterson of the Travel Show on Mix 93.8 said that to him, there is nothing better than the combination of two of South Africa’s best exports. “We produce some of the best wines in the world and have done so for centuries.

“Now, combine this with our incredible wildlife heritage and it’s just a winning combination.” He is a regular at Ritsako. “It’s a getaway for the whole family or a fantastic date night,” Catterson shared. “I have enjoyed some of the most romantic moments with my wife at the lodge.”

The lodge has several accommodation options, self-catering or of course, dining in its restaurant. “Dinokeng is just under 50 km from Pretoria, so from Jozi it’s just over an hour and a bit to get there. It’s close, not a mission to find and every time I have been there, the game we saw was spectacular,” Catterson said.

The event includes a kid’s area, if date night is family away time too, a live band at the end of the trail and of course, loads of divine fruits of the vine.

Packing the perfect mix of comfort and romance

Packing for this time of year, because staying overnight completes date day and night, so to speak, is important. It’s all about balancing comfort, practicality, and a touch of romance. Start with an outfit that’s both stylish and comfortable for your evening out. perhaps a flattering dress or smart casual wear for a relaxed setting.

Don’t forget a cozy set of pajamas, something you feel good in but also offers that intimate vibe. Of course, after wining and dining and heading back to your private quarters, you might want to slip in some extra items like massage oil, a favourite book to read together, or even a playlist of your favourite songs to set the mood. Two glasses, another bottle of wine to enjoy, a candle or two. The bush will do the rest.

Do not forget to pack change of clothes for the next day, like comfy jeans or a light tee or jumper ensures you’re prepared for a leisurely morning of breakfast and a bit of a game drive before you exit and head home.

Tickets are R 275 per person and available from the venue’s website. The price includes a tasting glass and a snack basket.

