Fine wines: Strauss & Co’s presents Burgundy and Champagne catalogues during online auction

Special focus on the hallowed regions of Burgundy and champagne.

Strauss & Co Fine Wine presented one of its most impressive Burgundy and Champagne catalogues ever.

Wine connoisseurs and collectors alike were presented with a remarkable selection of mature and age-worthy South African, French and US fine wines in the timed online auction.

With special focus on the hallowed regions of Burgundy and Champagne, bidding closed on Monday.

Burgundy and Champagne wines, often known for their limited production and high demand, are rarely traded when mature, particularly in the South African market.

Burgundy, a region steeped in history with vineyards tracing their origins back to medieval times, boasts expressions of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir that have gained worldwide recognition as the epitome of quality and elegance.

The Burgundy list in this auction was nothing short of star-studded, featuring rare vintage cuvées from renowned producers such as Armand Rousseau, Domaine Dujac, JF Mugnier, Comte de Vogue, Fourrier and Romanée-Conti.

The Champagne region, with its rich centuries-old history and long-aging wines, is highlighted by the Grandes Marques including Bollinger, Dom Perignon, Louis Roederer, Salon and Veuve Clicquot.

The South African offering features rare vintages from the top, often boutique, producers Hemelen-Aarde, recognised as one of South Africa’s most exciting wine regions, was in the spotlight with fine, restrained, classically styled Pinot Noir and Chardonnay selections.

The list featured esteemed wineries such as Crystallum, Hamilton Russell Vineyards, Newton Johnson, Restless River and Storm.

The selection of Cap Classique features the big names of Graham Beck, Le Lude and Silverthorn. Additional finds, feature wines from a Private Seller.

This selection is an eclectic offering from California with highlights including Opus One, Harlan Estate, Ridge Monte Bello and Pride Mountain Vineyards.

Strauss & Co also curated a few Chardonnay parcels of the icon names of Kistler and Montelena.

Information:

4 sessions in the auction

Session 1: Cap Classique and Champagne Session 2: Burgundy – White Session 3: Burgundy – Red Session 4: Additional finds

The September Online auction closed on Monday, from 6pm at one-minute intervals.

www.straussart.co.za

