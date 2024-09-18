Viva Italia! Bedfordview’s Italian Club marks 75 years with epic Festival Italiano

Heading to the festival may be a quick fix of all things Italian, all at once and in one place; along with a roster of artists set to take the stage across both days.

Joburg’s has had all sorts of festivals over the years. Like clockwork festivals like Madeira Fest and others have made overindulgence and cultural immersion a favourite pastime.

Now, it’s Italy’s turn as the Italian Club in Bedfordview celebrates its seventy-fifth anniversary.

On 28 and 29 September the venue transforms into a lively celebration of all things Italian. Organisers promise the inaugural Festival Italiano will be one for the books. The weekend is packed with everything that makes Italy irresistible—from the food to the music and everything in between.

It’s a festival that, if they get it right, will become a calendar highlight.

Effortless style, the sweet life

Beyond Ferraris and Michelangelo, Italian gastronomic culture has been the country’s largest export. Italian culture has shaped Western popular culture for the past century.

It influenced everything from fashion and film to food and design. It’s hard to imagine Hollywood without The Godfather or the sleek, effortless style that Italian designers like Dolce and Gabbana or Prada and Gucci have etched into the global fashion scene.

Then think about how spaghetti and pizza. Because once these were just regional dishes; but they have become universal comfort foods. Think about how Italian cars like Ferrari and Lamborghini represent the absolute pinnacle of automotive design. Even in music, the passion and drama of opera greats like Verdi and the nonchalant pop of artists like Zucchero have made Italian music a global phenomenon across centuries.

Whether it’s Italian spaghetti westerns like those featuring Bud Spencer and Terence Hill or the everyday allure of an espresso shot, Italian culture has permeated nearly every aspect of Western life. Furthermore, from its iconic films to its beloved coffee rituals, Italy’s influence continues to shape our daily experiences. It has turned the ordinary into something unapologetic and expressive. But there’s so much to wax lyrical about, especially when it comes to Italian culture.

Celebrating all things Italian

That’s why heading to the festival may be a quick fix of all things Italian, all at once and in one place; this along with a roster of artists set to take the stage across both days.

On the Saturday, DJ Luis Almeida will kick things off, followed by performances from local stars like DJ Kerry Anne Allerston, Lee Cole, Jo Black, Prime Circle and Mango Groove. Sunday rolls around and the spin doctor will line up, artists include Pedro Barbosa, Miguel Preguiero and Goodluck. X Factor winner Lorenzo Licitra will also be performing on both days.

Organisers of Festival Italiano said that the event isn’t just for the grown-ups. It will include plenty of activities for the kids. This includes interactive games to face painting and craft stations in a dedicated kiddies’ zone with professional childminders on hand.

Tickets are priced at R300 for adults and R50 for Children, available through Howler.

