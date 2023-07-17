Four meaningful things to do on Mandela Day

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Mandela Day is a day of tribute and action, celebrated annually on 18 July, in honour of the legendary South African leader Nelson Mandela.

This special day serves as a reminder of Mandela’s extraordinary legacy and his commitment to social justice, reconciliation, and equality.

It is a global call to action, encouraging individuals and communities to contribute their time, skills, and resources to make a positive difference in the world.

Maximising the impact of Mandela Day

According to Bev Beukes, the Managing Director of Oasis Haven, a registered child care centre in Johannesburg, although there are critics who argue that Mandela Day is more about making empty gestures rather than bringing about long-lasting change, there are methods to ensure that one’s efforts have a meaningful impact.

“While there are some organisations that are sadly more interested in marketing their good deeds than whether those deeds are actually making a difference, there are others that really do want to make sure their efforts are benefiting the cause they want to support.

“The best way to make sure that your Mandela Day efforts make the maximum impact is to listen to what your beneficiaries really need, rather than making assumptions,” said Beukes.

Mom and child reading a book. Picture: Supplied

Four strategies for creating meaningful change

Drawing from Oasis Haven’s extensive experiences over the past few years, Beukes recommends four strategies for both individuals and organisations to create a more significant and impactful change on Mandela Day:

Start by listening



As stated by Beukes, non-profit organisations often have a wishlist of items, skills, and resources they need to improve their work.



However, there is often a disconnect between what charities require and what people are willing to give.



For example, at Oasis Haven, raising funds for staff salaries is a significant challenge, despite their crucial role in caring for abandoned children.



To make a bigger impact on Mandela Day, Beukes suggests that individuals and organisations can bridge this gap by minimising it.



For instance, challenging team members to raise R670 each for staff salaries through activities like bake sales or car washes not only promotes team-building but also meets a pressing need.

2. Consider the resources and skills you already have available Beukes said companies often miss out on valuable ways they can help because they overlook their own internal resources.

For example, instead of painting children’s bedrooms, business consultants could have a greater impact by using their expertise to assist charities in developing alternative funding streams.

This contribution would benefit the nonprofit beyond Mandela Day. Additionally, partnering with clothing retailers could help replenish the children’s wardrobes, addressing their constant need for new clothes.

3. Develop a relationship

Beukes also said engaging in a one-time activity at a charity may temporarily make a team feel good. However, developing a long-term relationship with a nonprofit can lead to deeper satisfaction and create more meaningful and lasting change.

“We are fortunate to have organisations and individuals who initially supported us through a Mandela Day activity and have continued to do so year after year and this ongoing support is wonderful for both us and them.

“Not only do we benefit from their sustained involvement, but they also get to witness the positive outcomes of their efforts over time and this can be incredibly fulfilling for them, fostering team spirit and camaraderie,” explained Beukes.

4. Pick a cause that makes sense for your team

As stated by Beukes, when people’s values and passions align with a cause, they are more likely to be fully engaged and dedicated to making a difference.

“For us, the organisations we connect with the most are the ones whose team members genuinely believe in the value of family, which is at the core of Oasis Haven’s mission.



“If your organisation has a deep love for animals, consider supporting an animal charity for Mandela Day. If your team is passionate about youth empowerment and job creation, look into partnering with a youth mentorship programme.

“When people genuinely care about the cause, they go above and beyond, significantly increasing the impact of their initiative,” said Beukes.

