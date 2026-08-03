Lifestyle

Home » Lifestyle

Happy birthday, George! UK prince becomes a teenager

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

5 minute read

3 August 2026

04:11 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The UK's Prince George, second in line to the throne, turned 13 on Wednesday as he readied to follow in his father Prince William's footsteps and start at the prestigious Eton College.

Britain's Prince George of Wales (L) and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales wave as they make their way back to Buckingham Palace from the Horse Guards Parade during the King's Birthday Parade "Trooping the Colour" in London on June 13, 2026. The UK's Prince George, second in line to the throne, turned 13 on July 22, 2026 as he readied to follow in his father Prince William's footsteps and start at the prestigious Eton College. Picture JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

Britain’s Prince George of Wales (L) and Britain’s Princess Charlotte of Wales wave as they make their way back to Buckingham Palace from the Horse Guards Parade during the King’s Birthday Parade “Trooping the Colour” in London on 13 June 2026. The UK’s Prince George, second in line to the throne, turned 13 on 22 July 2026 as he readied to follow in his father Prince William’s footsteps and start at the prestigious Eton College. Picture JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The UK’s Prince George, second in line to the throne, turned 13 on Wednesday as he readied to follow in his father Prince William’s footsteps and start at the prestigious Eton College.

Kensington Palace shared a picture of the prince. Meanwhile, his grandfather King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla wished him “happy birthday”.

As the eldest child of the heir to the British throne, Prince William, and Princess Catherine, George is set to succeed his father as king one day.

But first, he will face another daunting challenge: the terrible teens and starting at Eton boarding school in September.

The UK's Prince George, second in line to the throne, turned 13 on July 22, 2026 as he readied to follow in his father Prince William's footsteps and start at the prestigious Eton College. Picture via Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)
The UK’s Prince George, second in line to the throne, turned 13 on 22 July 2026, as he readied to follow in his father Prince William’s footsteps and start at the prestigious Eton College. Picture: Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, the young prince was being “inducted into things very gradually”. As he grows older, he will increase his public appearances.

The prince was born on 22 July 2013, at St Mary’s Hospital in London to a global media frenzy and public celebrations. His full name is George Alexander Louis.

He was quickly whisked away on his first royal tour in April 2014, when his parents visited New Zealand and Australia. During the tour, the eight-month-old was seen excitedly interacting with the wildlife.

William, Kate and George initially lived in a rented farmhouse in rural Anglesey off the coast of northwest Wales.

Shielded from cameras from an early age, the prince’s rare public appearances as a toddler were exhaustively reported in the British media. The British media called him “Gorgeous George”.

Since then, his birthday celebrations have been kept private as well, with the family occasionally sharing official photographs.

RELATED ARTICLES

William and Catherine have done extremely well in trying to bring him up in a simple way, sort of, as normally as possible,” Fitzwilliams told AFP.

In 2017, the family moved to an apartment in London’s Kensington Palace. Additionally, George had his first day of school at a private school in south London.

They later moved to their long-term home on the Windsor estate, southwest of London. Since 2022, George has attended the private Lambrook school alongside his siblings, Charlotte, 11, and Louis, the youngest at eight.

Football and helicopters

He has already been part of high-profile events, appearing alongside his family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the Trooping of the Colour ceremony. Additionally, he helped carry the train of his grandfather’s robes during Charles’s coronation in 2023.

Unlike Louis, who has been pictured comically pulling faces at events, George has appeared to be more serious and composed in public engagements.

“He was a bit shy in early years”, said Fitzwilliams, pointing out he has been seen being “helpful to Charlotte and Louis on occasions”.

“If you look at him in the formal occasions, I think you can see him assuming a role reasonably easily,” said the royal pundit.

Beyond the royal title, William has also passed onto George his love for football and his team Aston Villa.

The prince often accompanies William to Villa games, and his mother to the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

He is also said to have an interest in helicopters and could follow in the steps of William, who has worked as an air ambulance pilot.

In September, George will begin boarding at Eton, but his family will be close by in Windsor.

“This is where he’ll be, as it were, inducted into statecraft, history,” said Fitzwilliams.

Like his father and uncle Harry, George will have security at the famous secondary school. The school charges more than £63 000 ($85 000) in annual fees.

“Now he’s a teenager, Eton beckons,” said Fitzwilliams. “Eton is the big step towards maturity.”

Read more on these topics

King Charles Royal Family

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts ‘Possibility of fabrication exists’: State and Brown Mogotsi defence at odds over concealing witness details
Motoring Petrol down, but diesel up in August – here’s what you’ll pay
News ANC veteran’s R1bn Prasa security deal under scrutiny
News ‘Madlanga doesn’t play games’ – Ramaphosa takes aim at ‘hospitalised’ witnesses
Courts Pretoria High Court reinstates Tshwane City Manager Johan Mettler

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News