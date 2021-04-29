Many people who suffer from depression hide their symptoms. Some have become so adept at bottling up their depression that you would never suspect their daily struggle to be staying strong and putting a smile on their face.
Tasks that were once easy and enjoyable become difficult. It is not uncommon for people with depression to develop anxiety, making daily worries and concerns seem insurmountable.
Why do some people hide depression from others?
There is a huge stigma attached to depression and mental health, especially in today’s world where people are bombarded with the happy masks others put on on Facebook.
Five things people with hidden depression do
While these are common signs of depression, they could indicate that something else is going on.
1. They don’t “look” depressed
Someone with depression may continue to groom and dress as they normally do. They may also continue to keep up appearances. They may even put on a happy face when they’re around others.
2. They feel emotions more intensely
Just as someone might be easier to anger, someone hiding depression might also feel other emotions much more intensely than other people. They may find it easier to cry during sad movies and can empathise more easily with others.
3. They are more irritable, angry or upset
We all-too-often associate depression with sadness when in reality it can manifest as anger, irritability or being upset. Things that wouldn’t normally upset people can cause a meltdown. If someone seems more touchy or explosive than usual, they may be trying to keep a cap on their emotions.
4. They are prone to ups and downs
It seems that there are always really good days and really bad days for a person hiding their illness. The pendulum swings from one extreme to the other on any given day. They may not say they’re depressed, but the pictures they paint with their daily words can speak volumes.
5. Conversations change
Someone hiding depression may turn conversations about the weather to more verbose topics, such as life or death and the journey towards happiness. Such topics, while not seemingly indicative of depression, can signal that there is more on their mind than their daily life. Likewise, someone who used to have a lot to say, may suddenly go quiet. Changes in how conversations go can be an indication of hidden depression.
