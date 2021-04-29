Caxton Central

Many people who suffer from depression hide their symptoms. Some have become so adept at bottling up their depression that you would never suspect their daily struggle to be staying strong and putting a smile on their face.

Tasks that were once easy and enjoyable become difficult. It is not uncommon for people with depression to develop anxiety, making daily worries and concerns seem insurmountable.

Why do some people hide depression from others?

There is a huge stigma attached to depression and mental health, especially in today’s world where people are bombarded with the happy masks others put on on Facebook.

Five things people with hidden depression do

While these are common signs of depression, they could indicate that something else is going on.

1. They don’t “look” depressed

Someone with depression may continue to groom and dress as they normally do. They may also continue to keep up appearances. They may even put on a happy face when they’re around others.

2. They feel emotions more intensely