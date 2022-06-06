Seven ways to practice self-care

Letshego Zulu

Self-care is about caring for yourself in a way that protects and enhances your physical and emotional wellbeing. It is about making the time to give yourself what you need in order to thrive. Self-care is not about being selfish.

The care that you give to yourself can improve your mood and relationships.

Benefits of self-care

When you feel well cared for, it is easier to support and care for others. Being able to attend to others’ needs effectively can have a positive impact on your relationships.

Practising self-care decreases symptoms of anxiety and depression. Self-knowledge improves and more positive thought patterns emerge when you take the time to engage in self-care activities. Eat right It is important to eat foods that nourish your body.

Eating on a schedule and having a balanced diet with a variety of healthy foods can help keep your blood sugar stable, help you maintain a healthy weight, and improve your mood. Giving your body proper nourishment is a way to practice self-care.

Exercise

Daily exercise is good for your body and your mind. You could go to the gym, join an exercise class or get out in nature and take a walk. Moving your body is what’s important. Exercise can help you maintain a healthy weight, and im- prove your strength and immune system. The endorphins released when you exercise can improve your mood.

Get enough sleep

The benefits of a good night’s sleep are well documented. A lack of quality sleep can negatively affect your physical and mental health. Although your body rests when you are sleeping, your mind is quite active.

Turn off electronics and engage in restful activities, such as reading and meditation at least 30 minutes before bed. You are more likely to experience a good night’s sleep if you go to bed and wake up at the same time every day.

Socialise

Humans are social beings and need to spend time with friends and family and connect with others. Catching up with dear friends, family vacations, and spending time with loved ones can be good for your mental health. While spending time with those to that you have formed a strong attachment can be good for you, socialising, in general, can also be beneficial.

Practice mindfulness

This is a good way to engage in self-care. When you are being mindful, your attention and focus are on the present moment. Although it is quite easy to understand, it can be challenging to practice. Distracting thoughts and feelings can interfere with your ability to be grounded in the current moment.

Meditation, yoga, and grounding exercises can help you learn to focus.

Learn something new

When you learn something new, it requires your attention and focus. While this is good for practising mindfulness, it also encourages new connections to form between neurons in the brain. Because of neuroplasticity, the ability of the brain to change throughout life, and learning new things can help ward off dementia. Since learning something new can be exciting, it helps decrease boredom and overactive thoughts. In order to care for yourself effectively, you need to spend some time everyday focusing on yourself. It could be a little challenging at first to do this. However, once you notice how much better you feel, the benefits will be worth the effort. Article contributed by Thapelo Mowela