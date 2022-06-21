Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital speeds up medical procedures

Faizel Patel

The Gauteng Health Department says the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital (CHBAH) is implementing measures to ensure that medical procedures are carried out timeously and without delay.

This was revealed by Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi on Tuesday while responding to questions at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.

Mokgethi’s spokesperson Kwarra Kekana said Chris Hani Baragwanath is in the process of appointing a dedicated Clinical Manager who will oversee and ensure efficiency at all 46 theatres at the facility.

“The MEC also said the hospital has deferred 870 medical procedures since the beginning of 2022. Among the reasons for cancellations or deferments are patient related factors such as patients not being fit for surgery on the scheduled days of operation.”

“In addition, Infrastructure challenges such as dysfunctional boilers, load shedding or stolen cables, as well as lack of adequate linen due to dysfunctional boilers or laundry machines has also impacted procedures,” Kekana said.

Kekana said to ensure timely medical procedures at the hospital, a contractor has been appointed to repair and maintain the Autoclaves at all theatres, and two additional gas sterilisers have already been ordered.

“The MEC said the facility has also purchased disposable linen to compensate for the shortfalls. In incidents where washers are not operational, the facility outsources laundry services privately.”

Meanwhile, Mokgethi said the department remains committed to tackling challenges within the Gauteng Health system, while continuing to render services to millions of patients annually.

Gauteng’s hospitals have faced a number of challenges.

Last week, a doctor who blew the whistle on the state of Gauteng healthcare facilities was reinstated at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Johannesburg, after he was suspended for lifting the lid on the appalling conditions at the hospital.

Paediatrician Dr Tim de Maayer was asked to return to work on Friday, following discussions by Mokgethi and the hospital’s management.

