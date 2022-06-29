Breaking menstruation stigma: How to prepare young girls for their first period

Kgomotso Phooko

In South Africa, many girls face challenges during their first period, especially in impoverished communities where is no access to sanitary products or information about menstruation.

In most cases, young girls are forced to use rags, cloths, socks or even newspapers.

This, along with the lack of knowledge on how to navigate your first period, results in shame or embarrassment, which often makes many girls miss school by staying at home during their periods.

Menstruation stigma

In some communities, the stigma surrounding periods makes young girls lose confidence as their parents and teachers may not give them physical and emotional guidance about the changes that will happen to their bodies.

“We need to do everything possible to ensure our young girls are educated about their changing bodies during puberty,” said SPAR’s Brand Promotion and Advertising Manager, Bhavna Sanker.

Sanker said girls need access to sanitary products “so they can enjoy a proper education without embarrassment”.

Tips to help prepare young girls for their first period

Menstruation is normal and not a sickness: This happens to every girl between the age of nine and 16. It does not mean one should refrain from social interactions.

Menstruation does not have to be a secret: Due to lack of knowledge and ignorance, a lot of girls shy away from asking questions. If well informed, you can do away with the stigma associated with shame and teach other girls.

Periods can be painful: Pain differs for every girl, some might experience cramps or backache. All this can be relieved by a hot water bottle, medication, or a walk.

Irregular periods: During the first years of periods, some may experience irregular menstrual patterns which may be difficult to track every month. It’s important to observe your cycle to best prepare.

Using feminine hygiene products: It is important to teach the girls how to use pads or cloths for their first periods. Pads and reusable cloths should be changed after six hours.

Pledge-a-pack campaign

To ensure that school girls have access to sanitary pads so that they feel confident to attend school without any shame, Spar is running the Petals Pledge-a-Pack campaign from 21 June to 31 July.

“Through this campaign, we are encouraging all our shoppers to buy a pack of SPAR Petals Classic Sanitary Pads 8s for R6 and donate these at our participating stores.

“These will be distributed to the girls who need them the most, making a big difference in their lives by allowing them to experience shame-free education so they can pursue a better future,” added Bhavna.

Mina Cup

This is a re-useable non-absorbent cup made of flexible grade silicone that sits in the vaginal canal and collects menstrual blood for six to 12 hours, depending on the size of the cup.

This is a safe, hygienic and affordable option as a good quality cup could last for years.

Menstrual cup. Photo: Nicole Carey/Wikimedia commons.

An intervention study by Laura Harberer in schools with help from Sexual Violence Initiative in Schools program (SEVISA) run by South Africa’s Teddy Bear Clinic found that the girls they served struggle with managing their periods.

The Teddy Bear Clinic operates in Johannesburg to combat Violence Against Girls (VAG) by providing therapy, court preparation, education and advocacy services at eight schools.

The results of the survey showed that most girls prefer using disposable menstrual pads as compared to any other menstrual products.

The group that was given the Mina cup and taught how to use it still preferred the sanitary pads because they were hesitant and uncomfortable with the menstrual cup.

This is because the girls are not well educated about the Mina cup. In some instances, they were scared to insert the cup.

Some of the girls said they couldn’t imagine how something so big could fit inside their vaginas and they found it weird.

Those in favour of the Mina Cup explained it as an easy way to avoid an awkward conversation with her brother asking for money to buy sanitary pads.

“A more thorough option may be to create and conduct a more thorough survey specific to reasons why girls aren’t trying their menstrual cups.

“With a better understanding of why girls aren’t trying the menstrual cup, pertinent information could be learned to alter the way we educate girls about the menstrual cup option,” said Harberer.

NOW READ: How women have managed periods throughout history