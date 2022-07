Sex is fun, sex is incredible. But safe sex is even better. That’s why we all should safely, safely catch the monkey, and when you spank it, do it gently. Sexual wellness coach Lindiwe Rasekoala, said that safety must come first in every aspect of any kind of sexual encounter; whether it’s vaginal or anal penetration and also when performing oral sex on your partner. She said: “With any kind of penetrative sex, put on a condom, whether it is a female condom or male condom. The male condom is more common, and you can put it on immediately, whereas...

Sexual wellness coach Lindiwe Rasekoala, said that safety must come first in every aspect of any kind of sexual encounter; whether it’s vaginal or anal penetration and also when performing oral sex on your partner.

She said: “With any kind of penetrative sex, put on a condom, whether it is a female condom or male condom. The male condom is more common, and you can put it on immediately, whereas with the female condom you must put it on a few hours prior for your body to adjust to it being aligned in you properly.” Safety comes first, before you do, she said.

Watch sexual wellness coach Lindiwe Rasekoala’s tips for safe sex below:

Rasekoala added:” “Then there is anal sex. You can also use a male condom when you are having anal sex. And it is just put on the same way over the penis and then you penetrate the anus.”

Anal sex has been growing in popularity and has become socially acceptability after a Victorian hiatus.

Said Rasekoala: “Two thousand years ago, men had a boy toy and there was a lot of sex between males. Today it is a new way to pleasure and enjoy yourself with a male or female, or even if you’re lesbian because there are strap-ons. It is one of the most sensitive areas of the body. It is one of the areas that you, when stimulated, can get plenty of pleasure from.”

What is a dental dam, and how do you use it?

With oral sex, lovebirds should be playing it safe, too.

Said Rasekoala: “With oral sex, you can use a male condom, but not in the exact same way. There is something called a dental dam that you can purchase, or you can make your own. And what you do is you cut the male condom open along a straight line, and then butterfly it, so that it folds out into a sheet.” So, when going down on your partner’s sensitives, vaginally or anally, you will be protected from sexually transmitted diseases. You will still be able to experience the skin-to-skin contact feeling, even with the sheet in place.

“You still get the sensation and the pleasure, but you are putting it over the area in order to protect yourself from sexually transmitted diseases and infections, and any potential matter that you might encounter when you’re enjoying the act,” says Rasekoala.

Rasekoala said that people are finally waking up to the pleasures of sex in every form. Safely.

But she added that it is doubtful whether this would result in a free for all.

“I feel like we are getting into a space where you can choose what you want to do, how you want to do it and who you want to do it with. And there is less restrictions and rules around it, provided that is not harming anyone.”