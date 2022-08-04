An orgasm a day can keep your weight at bay  

Xanet Scheepers

Not that anyone would need a reason to want an orgasm, but if you were looking for inspiration to chase that toe-curling feel-good feeling an orgasm provides, the fact that it can help you to stay at your ideal weight should be an added bonus, not incentive.

If you’ve done a fitness photoshoot or entered a bikini or bodybuilding competition, you’ll know how the athletes lean out during peak week when they do a water drop (basically dehydrate themselves), and although some ‘water is dropped’ during an orgasm, this is not the reason for the weight benefits.

According to therapist and best-selling author, Marisa Peer, women release small amounts of testosterone when they orgasm, which helps with muscle retention and thus helps us to stay at our ideal weight.

So, this means that you should be having more orgasms as you age, not less, as women tend to lose muscle mass as they get older.

Getting yourself off regularly will also help to alleviate those pesky headaches that we love to use as an excuse when it comes to ‘sexy time’ with our partners.

Peer says endorphins and oxytocin, which is released when you have an orgasm, acts as natural painkillers, which in return helps you deal with normal aches and pains of the day.

Although the petrol price has decreased slightly, filling up still takes a chunk out of your salary, leaving less money to spend at Dis-Chem on anti-ageing creams. Luckily, rubbing yourself up in the right way regularly not only results in younger, glowing skin, it can also make your lips plumper, which means you’ll save money on botox so you can take your partner out for dinner.

Peer explains that an orgasm signals that a woman is fertile, irrespective of age, so it releases beneficial hormones including oestrogen and collagen to support the process. Orgasms also increase your blood supply, which is why your lips will appear plumper.

One of woman kinds’ most hated nemesis is cellulite! No matter how many lotions and potions you try, or how many times you massage your bum and legs in a circular motion, the damn cellulite just won’t get away.

So, if you’re still not convinced that getting a nut on the regular is for you, the fact that it can help to banish cellulite should send you to the privacy of your bathtub straight away.

The big O is also a great way to give your immune system a boost as well as your mental health.

Peer believes that orgasms are so beneficial for women, they should become part of your daily routine like brushing your teeth and taking your vitamins.