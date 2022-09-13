Sex toys and self-pleasure are an integral part of self-care

ETX Daily Up

There’s no need to blush when buying a sex toy these days. Adult toys have become everyday objects like any other, to the point of turning up in unexpected sectors such as fashion, cosmetics or design.

A source of pleasure, the sex toy seems to finally be in tune with an era that puts well-being and happiness at the top of priorities.

Whether they’re intended for the pleasure of women, men couples or more, sex toys are now an integral part of our daily lives, having found their place in many homes around the world.

Not content with seeing the taboos surrounding them disappear in recent years, sex toys have even managed to rise to the rank of ultra-desirable playthings, synonymous with pleasure, of course, but also with well-being. A challenge that was no mean feat to achieve.

A helping hand from holistic beauty

So don’t be surprised to discover a section dedicated to vibrators in your favourite cosmetics stores. While Sephora and Nocibé already offer a few models of vibrators, American retailer Ulta Beauty has just launched an impressive selection of sex toys and other items entirely dedicated to sexual pleasure. These products can be found in the “Bath & Body” category, under “Self Care & Wellness,” in a section titled “Intimate Wellness.”

And this name was clearly not chosen at random, since sex toys are now considered one of the aspects of holistic beauty, a concept that continues to gain ground around the world. Indeed, Kate Moss recently launched her own brand, encompassing themes of both wellness and beauty. Taking care of yourself in 2022 is no longer just about having an effective beauty routine.

It’s about seeing beauty as a bigger picture. Nutrition, exercise, massage and… sexual pleasure are among the components of this new concept, which focuses as much on sensations and emotions as on external appearance. This is something that has contributed to the growing popularity, if not success, of adult toys.

As a result, at Ulta Beauty, it is now possible to buy vibrators, lubricants and other intimate accessories, as well as mascara, foundation, day cream or even hair mask. The sex toy has indeed become an everyday item like any other.

Designed to please

The design of sex toys has evolved greatly over the last decades, also contributing to this change in image. Gone are the gloomy objects, finished in cold hues and materials, now replaced by curvaceous, colourful and eye-catching toys, which could sometimes be confused with the kind of decorative objects that you might find in any home.

And if vibrators are not yet displayed in full view, many people no longer hide them away in a drawer. The recent craze in the fashion and design industries for these intimate accessories should further validate their presence in our homes.

Back in January, during Paris Haute Couture Week, the On Aura Tout Vu label presented a collection of luxury sex toys, and matching bejewelled bags, in collaboration with LELO. A first! And the brand’s initiative did not take long to give others ideas. L

ess than three months later, the ready-to-wear brand Diesel indulged in intimate pleasure, offering an artistic interpretation of two of LELO’s cult products. Both projects have helped to lift the last taboos — if any really remained — around such sex toys. And the revolution is just beginning.

For the first time in nearly 30 years, the Première Classe fashion and accessories trade show will showcase a sex toy brand — Puissante — from September 30 to October 3, in the heart of Paris’s Jardin des Tuileries.

In the meantime, the LELO brand — decidedly determined to make the sex toy and indispensable part of our lives — is present at the Maison & Objet design and decoration show, running in Paris until September 12, to present its now famous intimate accessories to the 90,000 expected visitors.

All of which could help propel the sex toy once and for all to the rank of a cult object that cannot be ignored.

