Annual vaccine is the ‘only sure way’ to avoid flu

Health expert emphasizes the importance of annual flu vaccine amidst a significant rise in influenza instances.

Flu season is rapidly approaching and this year it is going to be a rough ride, said Dr Jonathan Redelinghuys of Medicare24.

Over the past couple of weeks, he noticed a worrying trend. “We’re seeing a significant rise in influenza cases, of which the H1N1 variant (colloquially referred to as swine flu) is expected to be a major contributor,” he said.

“Getting an annual flu shot is the only sure way to protect yourself and your family. Just do it,” Redelinghuys urged.

Vaccine most effective defence against flu

Vaccination remains the most effective defence against flu. “Getting vaccinated not only reduces your risk of getting flu but also diminishes the severity should you catch it,” he said.

Vaccines are developed each year to match the viruses expected to be most common during the upcoming season. “Even if you had a flu shot last year, it is important to get vaccinated again to protect yourself.”

Vaccination also helps reduce the transmission of viruses. “Every vaccination contributes to immunity in the community, keeping everyone safer,” he added.

Flu is a highly infectious respiratory illness with symptoms that include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headaches, chills, and fatigue. In more severe cases symptoms may extend to diarrhoea and vomiting.

Flu spread in common ways

Like any viral infection, flu is spread in common ways. Direct contact with an infected person, and it can be shared via airborne spittle droplets or touching a surface that has the virus on it and then touching the face.

“It can be the gift that keeps on giving, but it’s the kind of gift you cannot return to the store. Colder weather drives people indoors. We spend time closer to one another, and ergo spread the virus faster and, in addition, the lower humidity during winter can help flu viruses survive longer indoors, increasing the risk of infection,” Redelinghuys said.

Friends should not gift friends infections, colleagues should not be irresponsible and share flu at the office.

“The resurgence of swine flu, alongside a strong showing of seasonal flu, presents a significant health risk and the potential for a severe flu season is real,” he said.

Covid a steady infector

Add to that the looming threat of Covid which, Redelinghuys said, is a steady infector and he expects it to remain so.

Prevention is better than cure, and scarily, contracting the flu and then leaving it untreated holds unpleasant threats.

Other measures to help control the spread of flu, include:

Regular handwashing;

Using hand sanitisers;

Avoiding close contact with those who are sick; and

Staying home when experiencing flu symptoms.

