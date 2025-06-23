Gauteng Health’s warning for parents

The department confirmed 16 hospital admissions in Tshwane

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has sounded the alarm over a growing measles outbreak and is calling on parents and guardians to ensure their children are vaccinated.

On Sunday, Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko urged the public to support ongoing vaccination campaigns in schools and communities as cases climb across the province.

“We must close the immunity gap in our communities and prevent further spread of the highly contagious diseases, particularly measles and rubella.

“Vaccination is simple, safe, and is our best protection against harmful diseases,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.

What area has the most cases?

According to the GDoH, 191 laboratory-confirmed measles cases were recorded between 1 January and 19 June 2025.

Tshwane is the most affected with 81 cases, followed by Johannesburg (80), Ekurhuleni (27), Sedibeng (2), and West Rand (1).

Outbreak hotspots include Mamelodi and Winterveld in Tshwane, where targeted school vaccination campaigns have already reached more than 18 000 pupils across 31 schools.

In Johannesburg, more than 3 500 people have been vaccinated in areas such as Diepsloot, Cosmo City, Hillbrow, Midrand, and Rosettenville.

The department noted this is well below the level required to prevent outbreaks.

“Immunisation coverage for the second dose of the measles vaccine remains below 75% in both Johannesburg and Tshwane,” it warned.

ALSO READ: Over 34 000 patients waiting for surgeries in Gauteng’s public hospitals

Province-wide campaign underway

Furthermore, the GDoH has launched a four-week province-wide vaccination campaign.

Interfacility immunisation has also begun, offering booster doses to all age groups, regardless of their vaccination history.

In Ekurhuleni, the drive has reached children in Daveyton, Slovo Park, Tembisa, and Barcelona, where 560 children have been vaccinated so far.

Though West Rand and Sedibeng have reported few cases, the department says both districts remain on high alert with intensified surveillance and readiness to respond quickly to new infections.

ALSO READ: Gauteng hospitals get major tech overhaul to slash scan backlogs

No deaths

The department confirmed 16 hospital admissions due to measles in Tshwane, with all patients discharged. No reported deaths have occurred.

Health facilities have been instructed to isolate positive cases and vaccinate close contacts immediately.

Infected individuals are advised to isolate at home for at least seven days, while all suspected cases receive Vitamin A supplements to reduce complications.

“We encourage everyone to support our outreach teams and protect our children’s health,” added Nkomo-Ralehoko.

NOW READ: Gauteng health urges parents to take children for immunisation