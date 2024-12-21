Police officer to appear in court for possession of drugs

The sergeant and a woman were first arrested in May for possession of mandrax tablets.

A police officer attached to the anti-gang unit in the Free State was re-arrested this week for the possession of drugs.

The 41-year-old sergeant and a woman he is alleged to be working with were on Thursday served with a summons to appear before the Hennenman Magistrate’s Court on 15 January 2025.

Policeman found with mandrax tablets

It comes after they were found to be in possession of mandrax tablets in May last year.

“On 11 May 2023, the Hawks executed a search warrant at the Sergeant’s place of residence in Hennenman. He was found in the company of a female. Upon searching, 14 tablets of mandrax were found,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli.

At the time, both suspects were released until a forensic report was produced.

The Acting Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in the Free State, Brigadier Sophie Hange, said although justice sometimes seems slow, criminals will still have their day in court.

“Despite the delay, justice will prevail. Communities must understand that releasing an arrested suspect does not mean the end. No one will be spared,” she said.

Another police officer arrested for stealing cows

Meanwhile, a 46-year-old police officer on Thursday appeared at the Queenstown Magistrate’s Court facing allegations of fraud and theft.

Sergeant Andile Matantala, who is part of the police’s stock theft unit in Alice, Eastern Cape, was on Wednesday arrested for stealing cows.

Police spokesperson Warrant-Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said a man was stopped by officers on 29 June 2021 while transporting four cattle in a trailer. He was on his way to East London.

“[Matantala] reportedly indicated that the livestock were reported stolen by the complainant. Subsequently, the complainant provided proof to the accused that the cows belonged to him and he bought them from the lawful owner,” said Mhlakuvana.

Despite this, the man was arrested and his livestock were seized.

When the case was later withdrawn, the complainant asked Matantala to give him his cattle back but was “told different stories”. The complainant’s cows were never returned to him.

“The investigations by the Hawks confirmed that the suspect allegedly booked the cattle at Enoch Mgijima Municipality pound on 15 July 2021. The following day, the same livestock was booked out by the accused which he handed over to his acquaintance. Further investigations led to his arrest on 18 December 2024.”

