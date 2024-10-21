Dr Andrew Ross: Battling cancer while championing stem cell transplant awareness

With a stem cell transplant from a matching donor being his only hope for survival, doctors have made it clear that without immediate treatment, his life expectancy would be extremely limited.

Andrew’s campaign has inspired his students to amplify his plea on social media, resulting in over 600 people registering as stem cell donors in hopes of saving his life. Picture: Supplied

Facing a prognosis of only six to fifteen months to live, Dr Andrew Ross, a devoted medical professional, family man, and lecturer at the University of KwaZulu-Natal has been diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS). As he fights for a second chance, he is determined to raise awareness about the life-changing potential of stem cell transplants.

A regular blood donor for years, Andrew’s life took a dramatic turn during a routine donation in March when a finger prick indicated alarmingly low haemoglobin levels. Concerned by this unexpected result, he underwent a full blood count, leading to a series of tests. Ultimately, a bone marrow biopsy confirmed his worst fears: he had high-risk MDS, a rare blood cancer that disrupts normal blood cell production in the bone marrow.

A stem cell transplant from a matching donor is his only hope for survival. Doctors have made it clear that without immediate treatment, his life expectancy would be extremely limited.

Turning heartbreak into hope for stem cell awareness

The news has devastated Andrew and his family. “Hearing that kind of news is something you can never prepare for,” he said, his voice filled with emotion. “When you’re told how limited your time might be, it’s overwhelming. However, I’ve decided to turn my story into a mission to spread awareness about the lifesaving impact of a stem cell transplant. Even if it doesn’t save me, it might save someone else.”

Andrew’s campaign has inspired his students to amplify his plea on social media. This has resulted in over 600 people registering as stem cell donors in hopes of saving his life.

Palesa Mokomele, head of community engagement and communications at DKMS Africa, praised Andrew’s selflessness in the face of such distressing news. “Having dedicated his life to caring for others, he now urgently needs someone to help him. I urge healthy South Africans between the ages of 17 and 55 to register as stem cell donors. You could help save his life.”

To register and help Andrew beat blood cancer, visit DKMS’ website or call 0800 12 10 82 for more information.

About DKMS

DKMS is an international non-profit organisation dedicated to combating blood cancer. Founded in Germany in 1991 by Dr Peter Harf, DKMS, along with its over 1,200 employees, is committed to giving as many patients as possible a second chance at life.

With more than 12 million registered donors, DKMS has facilitated over 115,000 blood stem cell donations for patients in need. This makes the organisation the global leader in unrelated blood stem cell transplants. The organisation has offices in Germany, America, Poland, Britain, Chile, and South Africa. It has also partnered with the Bangalore Medical Services Trust in India.

International collaboration is key to assisting patients worldwide, as blood cancer knows no borders. DKMS is also actively engaged in medical research, with its own unit focused on improving patient survival and recovery rates.

In the DKMS Life Science Lab, the organisation sets global standards in the typing of potential blood stem cell donors.

NOW READ: AI can fast-track stem cell matches, bringing hope to the uninsured