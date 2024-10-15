AI can fast-track stem cell matches, bringing hope to the uninsured

For people with life-threatening conditions such as leukaemia, lymphoma, and other blood disorders, timing is critical for successful treatment.

Finding a matching donor for patients needing stem cell transplants is a race against time, and AI could make the process faster and more efficient. Image: iStock

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been a popular topic for a while, especially in content creation. However, its growing use in healthcare is reshaping access to medical services and fairness in treatment.

For people with limited access to healthcare or no insurance, AI could make a huge difference. Stem cell registries around the world are now exploring how AI can speed up the process of finding stem cell donors and matching them with patients in need of transplants.

Deputy Director of the South African Bone Marrow Registry (SABMR) Jane Ward, believes this technology could revolutionise the work they do. She explains that finding a matching donor for patients needing stem cell transplants is a race against time, and AI could make the process faster and more efficient.

“By adopting this technology, we could not only speed up the search for donors but also allow our staff to focus more on patients and their families. AI can quickly analyse large amounts of genetic data, helping us identify suitable donors much faster, which is crucial for patients in urgent need,” says Ward.

Human touch still vital, says expert

AI’s role in healthcare has already proven successful, like the quick development of Covid-19 vaccines, which would have taken much longer without it. Ward believes that AI could save even more lives by helping with faster diagnoses and preventative care, especially in cancer screening.

For people with life-threatening conditions such as leukaemia, lymphoma, and other blood disorders, timing is critical for successful treatment. AI is not only improving access to healthcare but also making it more equitable, ensuring that more people get the care they need.

However, Ward acknowledges that AI can’t replace human care. “It offers enormous potential, but registries are still about people. While this is an exciting time for us, we have to address challenges around ethics, regulations, and responsibilities before fully implementing AI.”

Ward also points out some key hurdles to integrating AI into healthcare:

Only a small portion of data (about 4%) is ready for AI use, and many organisations still rely on paper records.

Ethical concerns, intellectual property rules, and accountability need to be addressed.

Using AI effectively requires the right methods and interactions.

Adapting to the cultural shift and being willing to experiment with AI is crucial.

AI technology is expensive, and many registries operate without government funding.

Despite these challenges, Ward is convinced that this is the future of healthcare. “If it helps us serve our patients better and find donor matches faster, there’s no doubt this technology is necessary. Our goal has always been to give our patients the best care and the second chance at life they deserve.”

Register as a bone marrow donor here.

