‘The legacy continues’ for Crown Gospel Awards as they prepare for first ceremony without Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule

The Awards were established in 2008 by Mbokazi-Nkambule to celebrate the best in Gospel music in South Africa.

For the first time, the Crown Gospel Awards will be hosted without its founder, the late Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule.

In her memory, the new executive producer of the awards, her husband and business partner Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule shared a new logo bearing Mbokazi-Nkambule’s image.

“The image of a smiling Zanele, emblazoned with the words “the legacy continues,” will serve as a powerful reminder of her impact in the South African music industry, averred a statement from Crown Gospel Awards.

The 52-year-old Mbokazi-Nkambule succumbed to a battle with lung cancer in August this year at Parklands Hospital in Durban.

Mbokazi-Nkambule was also a broadcaster on Ukhozi FM where she hosted the Sunday morning spiritual show Eshilo which aired from 9am to midday.

“The SABC will always cherish its partnership with Ms Mbokazi-Nkambule for the Crown Gospel Music Awards, as they shone a light on a much-loved music genre in the country,” averred SABC’s acting group executive for video entertainment Lala Tuku.

“Her passion for the development of the music industry was commendable.”

The 17th Crown Gospel Music awards ceremony will be held on 24 November at Gallagher Estate, Midrand.

Crown Gospel Awards

A new category will be introduced at this year’s Crown Gospel Awards. The Best of Africa category which will be open to acts outside of South Africa is the new edition to the awards.

Winners of that award will be touring the USA after the awards ceremony to help in their career growth and international reach.

Nominees for this year’s Crown Gospel Awards will be announced at the end of October.

Prior to the award, there will be an Iziko conference where discussion around Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the music industry and how artists can use AI and advanced technology to grow their music and following

“These build-up events are highlights of what to expect at the main awards ceremony as the atmosphere this year will surely make headlines worldwide as a lot of international guests will be attending and celebrating with South Africa the legacy of Zanele Mbokazi Nkambule and her contribution to gospel music industry worldwide,” read the statement.

Sama announce performers

The South African Music Awards (Sama), which will be celebrating 30 years of the awards ceremony, on Monday announced the list of performers for this year.

These include KB, Skwata Kamp, Bucy Radebe, Liquideep, Thebe, Matthew Mole, Mthandeni SK, Lwah Ndlunkulu, Zee Nxumalo, Babes Wodumo, Mthunzi and DJ Cleo among the list of acts.

The Samas will be hosted at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand on 2 November 2024 and broadcast live on SABC 1 from 7.30pm, with additional content available on SABC+.

