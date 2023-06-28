Dr Michael Mol shares important medical tests men should undergo as they age

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

For many men, it can be challenging to discuss health-related issues openly.

Several factors may contribute to this, such as fear, uncertainty, and the belief that they should always be strong and not show vulnerability.

According to a survey conducted by Cleveland Clinic among men in the US, a significant majority of 72% stated that they would prefer to do household chores rather than visit a doctor.

Additionally, 65% admitted to avoiding doctor visits for as long as possible, and 20% acknowledged not always being honest with their doctors about their health due to concerns about potential diagnoses.

Avoiding medical care, withholding information from healthcare professionals, and delaying treatment can have serious consequences.

When it comes to illness, it is important to prioritise prevention over cure, with early detection and timely treatment being crucial for achieving optimal health outcomes.

Young man jogging. Picture: Supplied

ALSO READ: Short daytime naps could keep the brain healthy, scientists say

Important medical tests for men as they age

Assuming that health problems only occur at a specific age, can lead men to overlook early warning signs.

While certain health issues are more commonly associated with specific age groups, many conditions can affect men of all ages.

Dr. Michael Mol, a medical doctor and health tech entrepreneur, highlights various health risks that men should be aware of and consider testing for as they progress through different stages of life:

Emerging Adulthood (20-40 years old)

This stage represents the transition from adolescence to full-fledged adulthood, characterised by exploration, self-discovery, and the pursuit of independence.

While men are generally healthy at this age, these are the years that form the foundation of future health.

The key is establishing good health habits and regular health checks, including blood pressure, blood sugar, eye tests, skin mapping, cholesterol screenings, and screenings for sexually transmitted infections, as well as periodic testicular self-exams.

Consult a healthcare provider when changes occur. Self-awareness is another key component, and this includes mental health screening and incorporating mindfulness and meditation to maintain mental wellbeing.

Summit Adulthood (40-60 years old)

As men progress through these years, the likelihood of maintaining good health is threatened because ageing itself is a risk factor for ill health.

Health conditions such as cancer, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and obesity are likely to emerge and become a disease burden for older men.

Tests for blood pressure, diabetes (blood sugar), and cholesterol must continue, but men must also include cancer screenings − specifically colorectal and prostate cancer. In addition to having a 1 in 5 chance of contracting prostate cancer, black South African men are more likely to develop it at an early age and in an aggressive form.

ALSO SEE: Carte Blanche shares Derek Watts’ health update following cancer diagnosis

As men age, testosterone levels may decline, making them more susceptible to bone diseases and fractures due to their decreasing bone density. Regular bone density screenings, adequate calcium and vitamin D intake, and weight-bearing exercises are highly recommended.

Enriched Adulthood (60 years and older)

During this stage, men may experience a decline in physical function and mobility and all the associated complications of a sedentary lifestyle.

Men over 60 are at a higher risk of cancer, diabetes and coronary heart disease. While cardiovascular disease may emerge in younger years, it’s the most prominent cause of death for men aged 65 years and over.

Cardiovascular disease can include various conditions such as coronary artery diseases (e.g. angina, heart attack), stroke, heart failure and hypertensive heart disease. High blood pressure can develop at any age, but the prevalence increases as men get older.

Regularly screening and managing age-related health issues, healthy eating, regular exercise and staying socially connected can lower the risk of worsening symptoms or severe complications in old age.

According to Dr. Mol, men should know that it’s okay to take care of their physical and mental health.

A middle aged man listening to music in a park. Picture: Supplied

“Through joining a wellness rewards programme like Momentum Multiply, which provides resources and support for individuals to make sustainable lifestyle changes and rewards members for taking ownership of their overall wellness, men can cultivate resilience and become stronger, if not just for themselves but for the people that matter most in their lives too,” said Dr Mol.

He adds that men can benefit from adopting a healthy lifestyle at an early age to prevent disease and functional decline, extend longevity and enhance the quality of life.

“Learning new ways to live a healthy, longer life and improving your health can significantly reduce the risk of getting sick,” he said.

NOW READ: Everything you need to know about chest pains and how to treat them