First Mpox death reported in SA – Vaccines on the way

Here is what you need to know about the Mpox virus spreading in South Africa and who is going to get a vaccine

A Mpox death has forced the Department of Health (DoH) to take special measures to limit the disease’s spread.

There have been five confirmed cases, with two cases in Gauteng and three in KZN.

The first death came at Thembisa hospital, with the severity of that patients’ symptoms leaving them unable to swallow the necessary treatment.

Minister of Health Joe Phaahla held a briefing on Wednesday morning, 12 June, to update the public on the severity of the disease and the available treatments.

No registered treatment for Mpox

Minister Phaahla stated that South Africa had no registered medication specific to Mpox. As a result, the DoH have obtained emergency use approval for the necessary treatment.

With the assistance of the World Health Organisation (WHO), the DoH is also seeking to procure a vaccine that has been developed to the virus.

Phaahla noted that the vaccine will not be procured, but that doses will come from donor groups and WHO member states who have existing stock-piles.

There will be no mass-vaccination but will be targeted at sex workers, health workers and laboratory workers.

People with compromised immune systems and underlying health conditions are most at risk.

*This a developing story. Hit refresh for the latest information.