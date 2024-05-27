Second case of Mpox confirmed as Health Department warns against stigmas

Mpox is the infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus and causes fever, enlarged lymph nodes and a painful rash

Durban’s Addington Hospital has confirmed South Africa’s second case of Mpox in the space of three weeks.

Ahmed Kathrada Hospital in Johannesburg recorded the first Mpox case on 8 May, with the patient coming from Savana City near De Deur.

Mpox is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus that has the potential to cause a painful or itchy rash like pimples or blisters.

ALSO READ: New case of monkeypox confirmed at Ahmed Kathrada Hospital

The Department of Health urged members of the public who think they may have contracted the disease to visit their healthcare professional to be tested.

Are the cases linked?

Much like the first patient, the 39-year-old male from Durban has no recent travel history. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has begun contract tracing to confirm if the two cases are linked in any way.

The World Health Organisation recorded 466 cases of Mpox from 22 different countries in March 2024. Of those 466, only three deaths have been confirmed, but the Department of Health has asked for caution and understanding.

“Stigma and discrimination may prolong a disease outbreak. We urge the public and communities to support those who tested positive for Mpox to take treatment and those with suspected symptoms to go for screening and testing instead of discriminating against,” stated Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale.

Influenza transmissions as expected

South Africa is a month into its flu season and the department and NICD confirmed the illness was circulating within the expected range and severity.

ALSO READ: Winter is coming! ‘Swine Flu’ infections are up

Influenza A(H1N1) pdm09, InfluenzaB/Victoria and influenza A(H3N2) are the most prevalent strains, with A(H1N1)pdm09 being more severe in adults and having been in circulation since 2010.

Those at greatest risk of a severe reaction are infants, pregnant women, those with HIV, the obese, those older than 65 and those with chronic health issues.

The department urged high risk individuals to get their flu vaccine.

Non-pharmaceutical interventions include covering the mouth and nose when couching and regularly washing one’s hands with warm water and soap.