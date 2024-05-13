New case of monkeypox confirmed at Ahmed Kathrada Hospital

Joburg Health and Social Development MMC Ennie Makhafola has assured the public that there's little threat to them but urged healthcare workers to be vigilant.

Monkeypox, now referred to as Mpox, has reared its rare head yet again.

The City of Johannesburg received laboratory confirmation from Ahmed Kathrada Hospital in Lenasia, south of Joburg on 8 May that a 35-year-old man had tested positive for the infectious disease.

The patient resides in Savanna City, just outside De Deur. He is believed to have no history of travel and the city’s outbreak response team has been deployed to manage the situation and implement contact tracing.

This fresh case is the sixth confirmed in South Africa, with the other five forming part of an outbreak between June and October 2022.

ALSO READ: South Africa records its first case of Monkeypox

Globally, there have been 73 436 confirmed cases of Mpox from 109 countries under World Health Organisation monitoring. No South African has died as a result of contracting the disease, but 29 deaths have been reported worldwide.

Mpox is the infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus. It can be transmitted to humans through physical contact with someone carrying the disease, with contaminated materials, or with infected animals.

Limited threat posed to the public

City of Joburg MMC for Health and Social Development Ennie Makhafola released a statement saying that there was little threat to the public but healthcare workers should be on high-alert and be cautious of any patient presenting an unexplained acute rash or skin lesions.

Additional symptoms of concern include headache, a fever of over 38.5°C, swollen lymph nodes and body aches.

ALSO READ: ‘Monkeypox outbreak cause for concern’ – Phaahla

“Infection with Mpox virus begins with an incubation period where the person does not have symptoms and may feel fine. The incubation period is roughly 1-2 weeks, and a person is not contagious during this period,” stated Makhafola.

Regarding the management of Mpox, the MMC suggested supportive pain control, heightened personal hygiene, as well as the isolation and monitoring of patients for up to 21 days.

For more information on Mpox preparedness and response activities, visit www.nicd.ac.za/diseases-a-z-index/monkeypox/