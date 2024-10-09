‘Many households are food insecure’: Survey reveals ‘grim picture’ for ordinary, poor South Africans

The National Food and Nutrition Security Survey shows 63.5% of South African households are food insecure.

Many households across all provinces of South Africa are food insecure, painting a “grim picture” of what ordinary and poorer South Africans face on a daily basis.

This is one of the findings of the National Food and Nutrition Security Survey (NFNSS), which was launched by Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The survey’s findings offer insights into the current state of food and nutrition security in the country. It was conducted in all nine provinces, with 10 reports produced, one for each province and one national report.

‘Grim picture’ of food insecurity

“The results of the survey present a very grim picture that ordinary and especially poorer South Africans are facing on a daily basis,” the minister said.

According to the findings, many households across all provinces were found to be food insecure.

One of the food security indicators used in the survey, the Household Food Insecurity Access Score (HFIAS), revealed that 63.5% of households (nearly two-thirds) were food insecure, meaning only 36.5% were food secure.

ALSO READ: School food suppliers in KZN are not being paid

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development (DALRRD) director-general, Mooketsa Ramasodi, made a link between national security and food security.

Steenhuisen agreed with this because, in history, some of the worst social upheavals and revolutions were caused by the lack of access to food. The French and Russian Revolutions are an example of this.

“Food security is one of the most important elements of social security and our national security,” the minister said.

Malnutrition, hidden hunger and obesity burden

The survey also revealed that South Africa has undergone a nutritional transition that is characterised by the triple burden of malnutrition, hidden hunger, and obesity with the consumption of nutrients per diet. This adds another burden on the systems, particularly the healthcare system.

“This has a further burden on the productivity of our workers in South Africa as well as the prospects of our young people,” Steenhuisen said.

“It is impossible to have a solid day of learning when a child is hungry. It is impossible to give your all in the workplace if you are hungry.”

ALSO READ: Various areas in KZN experience food insecurity, here are the solutions

To deal with this, the minister said the government requires a whole-of-society approach and emphasis on partnerships with the private sector and stakeholders.

With only six years for the country to meet the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to end malnutrition, Steenhuisen said it is essential for all countries to intensify efforts towards achieving the nutrition and poverty goals.

In terms of food production, the minister said the department is taking responsibility to ensure that policies and programmes are focused on food production and the availability and accessibility of nutritious foods.

‘Serious concerns’ of food wasting

The results of the survey also showed “serious concerns” about food wasting in a number of provinces for obesity and others.

The rate of obesity in KwaZulu-Natal has reached levels of 39%, way above the average of 32%. Stunting is also increasing in the country, from 27% in 2016 to 28.8% in 2023.

“A clear indicator, based on data, that we need to do more to be able to address this,” Steenhuisen said.

ALSO READ: Consumer Commission cracks down on food safety violations

Meanwhile, the launch of the survey happened a few weeks following the devastating snowstorm in KwaZulu-Natal.

The minister paid homage to the farmers and farm workers who rallied together to provide resources for those who were stranded on the roads.

“It shows the value of our farmers and farm workers here in South Africa. That tragedy, loss of lives, and disruptions we experienced during that snowstorm highlighted the broader context of how a series of disruptions have affected global and national food security,” he said.

Climate change and food security

Noting the effects of climate change, he said the country is developing and implementing strategies to deal with climate change.

In conclusion, the minister said the survey results have provided useful evidence for guiding the government’s plans and targeting intervention.

“Imagine how many more children could be fed and how much better these figures would look if we had a more sustainable and targeted way of ensuring we dealt with the issue of food wasting in our country,” he said.

ALSO READ: Young children in SA face rising poverty, malnutrition post-Covid – Childhood Review