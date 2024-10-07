EFF should ‘learn to read for meaning’ -Steenhuisen on qualification deviations

This is not Steenhuisen's first controversy surrounding staff appointments.

Minister of Agriculture and Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen, has found himself at the centre of a heated controversy surrounding staff appointments in his office.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Monday accused Steenhuisen of lying about appointing unqualified staff.

“The EFF will be referring the uneducated Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen to Parliament’s Ethics Committee for lying about appointing unqualified staff in his office,” said the EFF on a social media post.

The party vowed to demand accountability, emphasising that Steenhuisen’s actions undermine the principles of a capable and meritocratic state.

It condemned his actions, stating that his conduct showed “disregard for transparency, education, and merit”.

Steenhuisen denies allegations

In response to The Citizen’s inquiry about the allegations, Steenhuisen dismissed the EFF’s claims.

He said he had answered extensive parliamentary questions on this matter already.

“There is no deviation and there are no staff appointed to my office who do not possess the required qualifications,” Steenhuisen emphasised.

He also criticised the EFF, saying they need to “learn to read for meaning before issuing statements”.

Failed attempt to appoint unqualified staff

According to a parliamentary response from the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA), Steenhuisen made four requests to deviate from the Public Service Act to appoint candidates who do not meet the minimum requirements for specified ministerial positions.

Three of these requests were rejected due to lack of qualifications, and one was rejected due to insufficient experience.

The Public Service Act states that senior management service and chief director or director posts require a qualification at NQF level 7, with a minimum of five years of experience for these positions.

ALSO READ: DPSA turns down Steenhuisen’s request to appoint unqualified candidates

Other ministers seeking deviation

Steenhuisen is not the only minister who requested a deviation.

Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina and Minister of Minerals and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe also made requests for deviations.

Majodina made one deviation request, while Mantashe submitted two.

However, these requests were subsequently rejected.

Previous controversy

This is not Steenhuisen’s first controversy surrounding staff appointments.

He previously appointed a controversial podcaster, Roman Cabanac, as his chief of staff, sparking criticism from various quarters.

The masses accused Cabanac of being a racist following his tweet that black people are not liberals.

He was recently removed as the chief of staff in September after the public called for his resignation or dismissal.

NOW READ: Steenhuisen asks controversial chief of staff Cabanac to step aside