‘Eat right for a better life’ in celebration of National Nutrition Week

This year, the National Nutrition Week is celebrated from 9 to 15 October in South Africa.

National Nutrition Week emphasises the importance of good nutrition in supporting physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Picture: iStock

The Department of Health is promoting National Nutrition Week under the theme ‘Eat right for a better life’ this year.

The theme emphasises the importance of good nutrition in supporting physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

The National Food and Nutrition Security Survey (NFNSS) showed in 2023 that the prevalence of overweight among children under five years of age has risen to 22.6%, compared to 13% reported in the 2016 South African Demographic and Health Survey (SADHS).

Both surveys also indicate that stunting affects over a quarter of children under five, while the prevalence of underweight increased from 6% in 2016 to 7.7% in 2023.

Importance of Eating right for a better life

Speaking to The Citizen, registered dietitian Humbulani Rangani stressed the importance of this year’s theme, explaining that a balanced diet is crucial for good health.

“The theme, ‘Eat right for a better life,’ encourages people to consume a variety of foods that provide all the essential nutrients our bodies need to maintain good health, boost energy levels, and promote overall well-being,” said Rangani.

He explained that essential nutrients, which the body cannot produce on its own, must be obtained through food.

Rangani emphasised that adopting a balanced diet helps the body stay healthy and protects against various diseases.

“Healthy eating is not just about consuming food; it’s about ensuring we eat in moderation to prevent issues like weight gain, which can lead to obesity and related chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease,” he added.

Rangani also highlighted the importance of incorporating more fruits, vegetables, complex carbohydrates, and healthy fats into daily meals to achieve and maintain a healthier lifestyle.

#NationalNutritionWeek Regular physical activity, healthy food choices, health screening and testing, safer sex and hygiene practises and a healthy lifestyle, will improve your overall well-being.#EatRightForABetterLife pic.twitter.com/M0rwOODsJC — National Department of Health (@HealthZA) October 9, 2024

Good nutrition and healthy lifestyle

Maria van der Merwe, President of the Association for Dietetics in South Africa (ADSA), emphasised that good nutrition is key to living a healthy life.

“When we eat well, we experience increased energy, a reduced risk of disease, and enhanced overall wellbeing.

“The first step to eating right is having access to affordable and nutritious food.”

She said providing children and adults with healthy options from a young age is crucial for helping them reach their full potential.

“A balanced diet lowers the risk of diseases, resulting in fewer medical visits and lower healthcare costs.

“This not only eases the burden on individuals and families but also benefits our healthcare system as a whole.

“Moreover, good nutrition plays a significant role in mental health, improving mood and reducing stress.”

Van der Merwe also highlighted that caregivers and educators are role models in promoting healthy food choices.

“They can influence children’s lifelong eating habits. Children and youth should learn that the food they consume fuels their ability to excel in school, engage in sports, and maintain a positive state of mind.”

@Healthjhb Nutrition Dept kicks off #NationalNutritionWeek at Mofolo CHC, Soweto. The theme for 2024 is, “Eat Right for a Better Life!”. This year's theme emphasises the importance of good nutrition in supporting physical, mental, and emotional well-being.#AsibeHealthyGP pic.twitter.com/vzSgzzVbgl October 9, 2024

