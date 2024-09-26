No excuses! Free prostate screenings — Your health matters

Research indicates that black men are at a greater risk for aggressive prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer is the most prevalent cancer among men in South Africa, according to the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa). Between 2008 and 2018, death rates surged by 51.5%, with men facing a lifetime risk of 1 in 15.

While white males show the highest incidence rates, coloured and black African men experience the highest mortality rates, highlighting significant gaps in detection and treatment. Research indicates that black men are at a greater risk for aggressive prostate cancer, with ancestry, age, and family medical history playing key roles

Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests are crucial for early detection, providing hope despite disparities in healthcare access among different communities.

Dr Lance Coetzee from the Urology Hospital, Pretoria, emphasises, “This can develop without early symptoms. However, some types are particularly aggressive and can spread quickly if not treated. Men over 40 with a family history of cancer should prioritise this as a routine check-up. Don’t wait until it’s too late, get tested.”

The PSA test is an essential blood test for detecting prostate issues. It can help identify prostate cancer, an enlarged prostate, or even infections. For the most reliable results, it’s recommended to have the PSA test alongside a digital rectal examination. This ensures a thorough early detection strategy.

Get your prostate checked

In recognition of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, the Urology Hospital, South Africa’s leading specialised urology centre, is partnering with the Prostate Cancer Foundation and Astellas Africa to offer free PSA tests and prostate screenings. This initiative aims to make early detection accessible to more men.

Eligibility for free testing at Urology Hospital:

Men aged 40 and above from the black community with a family history of prostate and/or breast cancer in a first-degree relative.

Men aged 45 and older from all other racial groups.

Testing is not available for individuals already diagnosed or treated for prostate cancer.

Event Details:

Date: 27-28 September 2024

27-28 September 2024 Time: 9am to 3pm

9am to 3pm Location: Urology Hospital, Pretoria

Urology Hospital, Pretoria Address: 1162 Corner Grosvenor St & Pretorius St, Hatfield, Pretoria, 0028

For more information and to reserve your spot, please contact Urology Hospital at 012 423 4000 or email lebom@urology.co.za.

NOW READ: Why menopause needs a seat in the boardroom