Phaahla says South Africans must change their diets as he highlights unhealthy lifestyles

Diabetes is now the leading underlying cause of death in the country.

Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla has downplayed claims that leading a healthy lifestyle is costly, while expressing concern over the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) on South Africa’s healthcare system.

On Monday, Phaahla detailed the government’s strategy to address the rising prevalence of NCDs, often referred to as lifestyle diseases.

A recent Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) report highlights hypertension, heart disease, chronic respiratory diseases, and cancer as leading causes of death in the country.

The report also warns that the increase in NCDs poses a significant health crisis that demands immediate action.

Diabetes leading cause of death in SA

Speaking during a media briefing, Phaahla revealed that diabetes was the second leading underlying cause of death in 2020 at 6.6% of all deaths, following Covid-19.

“With Covid having faded out, diabetes is the leading cause of death amongst South Africans.

“When you look at the gender-specific aspects, we see that diabetes is the leading cause of death amongst females at 8.2% in the 2020 stats, having increased from 7.7% in 2018,” he said.

The deputy minister expressed alarm at the rising prevalence of diabetes as a leading cause of death, calling it deeply concerning.

He also emphasised that NCDs not only reduce life expectancy but also have a “significant economic impact,” placing a heavy burden on individuals and further straining South Africa’s healthcare system, which was already “under a lot of stress”.

“It’s crucial that we recognise the gravity of the burden of non-communicable diseases which has got interconnected factors as we know the causative factors such as unhealthy diet, lack of physical activity, also substances especially unhealthy use of alcohol, smoking and social and commercial determinants.”

Phaahla on unhealthy lifestyles

Phaahla stated that addressing NCDs demanded “a sustained and collective effort,” with a focus on early detection and prevention.

“Our primary focus, where we really try to put as much effort as we can [although] we are not always successful, is in prevention.”

The deputy minister highlighted that the government has launched public health campaigns focused on promoting healthy lifestyles, including educating the public on proper nutrition and other preventive measures.

“We are encouraging South Africans to make healthier choices and it’s important that healthier choices, including healthier diets, are not necessarily always expensive.

“There are ways in which some of this, including even on the dietary side, do not necessarily carry a heavy financial burden.”

He added: “Our focus is not limited to detection of diseases, but also includes health education on risk factors and lifestyle modifications that can prevent the progression of these non-communicable diseases.”

Government interventions on NCDs

Phaahla further said central to the Department of Health’s strategy for addressing NCDs was the strengthening of primary healthcare facilities.

“Our department is working to ensure that treatment is accessible where it is needed and affordable in primary healthcare facilities… of course, all health services are free of any financial cost.

“We have made significant strides in ensuring [the] availability of essential medicines in all our facilities. We have been made aware that in some areas we also need to update our essential medicines lists.”

He noted that the government has implemented measures such as a sugar tax and new regulations to reduce and control salt levels in food as part of its efforts to combat NCDs.

“Scientific evidence suggests that reducing the level of salt intake significantly reduces the risk of high blood pressure and other cardiovascular diseases, which can also lead to coronary heart disease. We are one of the few countries which have put formal regulations in this regard.”