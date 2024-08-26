Hot flashes, not hush-hush: Why menopause needs a seat in the boardroom

A significant number of women are navigating the physical and emotional effects of menopause in silence while showing up to work every day.

It’s unfortunate that such a natural and manageable phase in women’s lives has been neglected for so long. Picture: iStock

In recent decades, the number of women in the workforce has surged, with women now making up an estimated 47% of the labour force. While there has been growing recognition and support for women’s wellbeing in the workplace — such as with maternity leave — one topic remains largely ignored: menopause.

Debbie Goodman, leadership expert, best-selling author, and CEO of Jack Hammer Global, highlights that many women in the workforce, including those in senior leadership roles, are within the menopausal age range. She argues it’s high time to normalise and destigmatise discussions around this natural phase of life.

Menopause doesn’t just affect grandma

“There’s a persistent belief that menopause only affects ‘older’ women — not our colleagues, managers, or most women we work with daily,” Goodman notes.

“But logically, this isn’t true. Menopause can begin as early as the early 40s, meaning a significant number of women are navigating its physical and emotional effects in silence while showing up to work every day.”

Goodman emphasises that women must know they are not alone in this experience, and employers must step up to provide proper support for this critical segment of their workforce.

“Many workplaces have policies and support for various wellbeing-related issues, yet menopause remains largely unspoken about and nearly absent from policies,” she says.

“The issue is undoubtedly tied to ageism and its career implications, leading women to hide symptoms and overcompensate, adding to their stress and anxiety. This wouldn’t be necessary if menopause were treated like any other health and wellness issue, such as pregnancy or burnout.”

Creating an open, supportive environment for women, including during menopause, is essential to retaining talent and ensuring diversity.

“Losing experienced employees and top female leaders due to menopause-related issues — which could be mitigated with better policies and support — sets organisations back,” Goodman points out.

Sparking honest talks in the office

As a first step, Goodman suggests that organisations should raise awareness by educating employees and managers about menopause and its impacts. Additionally, she believes more female leaders should speak openly about menopause to help normalise the conversation.

“With the right support, including clinical treatment when needed, menopause doesn’t have to hinder women’s contributions in the workplace. The more open and comfortable everyone — both women and men — becomes about discussing menopause, the more we can enhance the productivity and wellbeing of affected women,” says Goodman.

“It’s unfortunate that such a natural and manageable phase in women’s lives has been neglected for so long. However, by starting to raise awareness in workplaces and providing the necessary support, we can begin moving in the right direction, benefiting both employees and organisations.”

