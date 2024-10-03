Cassper Nyovest: ‘This is the mess that I’ve created’ following damning allegation by mother of his son [VIDEO]

Cassper Nyovest has seemingly taken responsibility and apologised to the mother of his son, Thobeka Majozi.

Cassper Nyovest has seemingly taken responsibility and apologised to the mother of his son, Thobeka Majozi for ill treatment. Pictures: casspernyovest, bexxdoesitbetter/Instagram

Following damning allegations by Thobeka Majozi, the mother of his son, about Cassper Nyovest neglecting his child, who was diagnosed with cancer, the rapper has seemingly owned up to his actions.

“First of all, I’d like to confirm that everything that my baby mama said about me was true,” said Cassper Nyovest in a video on Thursday morning.

Majozi’s lament

On Wednesday, Majozi, as a way of reflecting on her life on her birthday, opened up about the pair’s son being diagnosed with cancer at eight months.

With Marvin Sapp’s Never Would Have Made It playing in the background, Majozi’s post detailed how she didn’t only have to deal with the cancer diagnosis, but also Cassper’s infidelity and then the rapper’s marriage to Pulane Mojaki.

“I lived in an oncology hospital for two years with my son as he underwent chemotherapy and life threatening surgeries,” wrote Majozi.

“In the depth of fighting cancer, I was hit with a curve ball of infidelity. The woman knew me, my son’s condition and made no mistake with flaunting their relationship.”

After her post on Wednesday, Cassper shared a video of himself on holiday in Dubai which came off as insensitive. Many of his fans commented that the post seemed callous.

ALSO READ: WATCH: “Why get married at night,” Stilo Magolide questions Cassper Nyovest

Taking responsibility

The Doc Shebeleza rapper said he did interviews earlier in the year where he didn’t mention his son’s cancer diagnosis.

“[It was] to try and kind of share that life I was living and the type of mistakes that I did and also the type of hurt that I caused to a lot of people, including my baby mama. I left out certain details, like my son’s cancer, because I had agreed with her that we wouldn’t share that part with the public and I thought I was honouring her and my son,” shared Cassper.

“But maybe it might have come off as me trying to defend myself. So, I wanted to confirm that as the truth, it might not be the whole truth but I wanted to take accountability for my part and say that is the truth.”

The 34-year-old entertainer, whose real name is Refiloe Phoolo, said his treatment of Majozi and his son was something he’s not proud of but it’s something he’s learnt from.

“It’s something I had to grow from. It’s something I had to forgive myself for, you know.”

ALSO READ: Gospel singer Solly Moholo passes away

An example to men

Cassper went on to give advice to other younger men about the consequences of making bad decisions.

“This [is] what happens. Not only do you hurt people, you don’t get to choose how they deal with the pain that you caused them. I understand the mother of my child coming out and sharing it the way she shared it. I hope it gives her a little peace.”

Before concluding the three-minute video, Cassper apologised to Majozi.

“I’d like to apologise to the mother of my child. I’d like to apologise to her family, I’d like to apologise to my family and everybody I put in this mess.,” he said.

“This is the mess that I’ve created and through Jesus Christ, I’ve been able to forgive myself and rebuild, be accountable and be a man of honour, a man of integrity and give myself a second chance.”

NOW READ: Gayton McKenzie bags Feather Awards nominations for his ever-presence [VIDEO]