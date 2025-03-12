Gauteng health warns of ‘silent thief of sight’

While glaucoma can affect anyone, some people are more likely to develop the disease.

The Gauteng department of health is warning residents about the dangers of glaucoma, as the world marks World Glaucoma Day on 12 March.

The department stressed the importance of regular eye screenings for early detection of the disease, which can lead to irreversible blindness.

According to the department, glaucoma is often referred to as the “silent thief of sight”. It develops gradually and does not present obvious symptoms until significant vision loss occurs.

“Glaucoma is caused by damage to the optic nerve, often linked to increased eye pressure. If left untreated, it can lead to permanent blindness,” it added.

High number of undiagnosed cases in South Africa

The World Health Organisation (WHO) classifies glaucoma as a “major global public health” concern especially in Africa, and treatment remains limited.

“Research published in the South African Medical Journal indicates that the prevalence of glaucoma in South Africans aged 40 and above ranges from 4.5% to 5.3%, with primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) being the most common form,” the department stated.

The study also revealed that 87% of those diagnosed with POAG were previously unaware of their condition.

“This underscores the need for regular eye check-ups, especially for high-risk individuals,” the department said.

Over 2 000 cases diagnosed in public health clinics

According to the department, more than 2 000 patients were diagnosed with glaucoma at Gauteng’s primary healthcare clinics and referred to hospitals for specialised care between April 2024 and January 2025.

“The department has also strengthened optometry services at health facilities, ensuring residents have access to screenings, prescription eye drops, laser procedures and surgical interventions where necessary.”

It further warned that, with glaucoma progressing without pain or early warning signs, routine eye tests are critical.

High-risk groups encouraged to get tested

While glaucoma can affect anyone, the department said that the following people may have a high-risk of glaucoma:

People over 35;

Diabetic individuals;

Those with a family history of the disease; and

Individuals with extreme near-sightedness.

“Early detection and treatment can slow the progression of the disease, helping to preserve vision.”

The department encouraged residents to take advantage of free eye screenings available at public health facilities to safeguard their vision.

“We remain committed to reducing preventable blindness and ensuring improved eye health for all.”

