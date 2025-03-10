Diabetes and kidney disease – a silent, but serious threat

A staggering 40% of people with type 1 or 2 diabetes develop diabetic kidney disease, which can lead to kidney failure.

With World Kidney Day on 13 March, it’s time to spotlight a crucial health risk – diabetes and kidney disease.

Diabetes is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease (CKD) worldwide. In South Africa, where 4.2 million people live with diabetes, awareness is vital.

The diabetes-kidney risk

A staggering 40% of people with type 1 or 2 diabetes develop diabetic kidney disease (DKD), a condition that, if left unchecked, can lead to kidney failure.

This means dialysis or a kidney transplant, an expensive reality, with dialysis costing up to R450 000 per patient annually in South Africa, straining both individuals and the healthcare system.

Early detection saves lives

According to Ingrid Singels, marketing manager of Pharma Dynamics’ Scientific Division, people with diabetes are at higher risk of kidney disease, especially if they have uncontrolled blood sugar, high blood pressure, or high cholesterol, smoke, are obese, or have a family history of the condition.

“Early detection is key. A simple urine test (albumin creatinine ratio, ACR) and a blood test (glomerular filtration rate, GFR) can detect kidney issues before it’s too late.

“Regular kidney function tests, paired with good diabetes management — controlling blood sugar, eating well, staying active, and taking prescribed meds — can slow kidney damage and improve long-term health.”

How to protect your kidneys

Take control of your diabetes and kidney health with these steps:

✅ Control blood sugar – Monitor regularly, follow a balanced diet, and stick to medications.

❤️ Manage blood pressure – Keep it in check to reduce kidney strain.

🥗 Eat healthy – Focus on low-sodium, low-fat meals with plenty of fruit, veggies, and whole grains.

🏃‍♂️ Stay active – Aim for 150 minutes of exercise per week.

💊 Stick to medications – Follow prescriptions and consult a doctor before making changes.

🩺 Get regular check-ups – Routine tests catch problems early.

⚖️ Maintain a healthy weight – Lose excess weight or stay active to protect your kidneys.

🚭 Quit smoking – Smoking worsens kidney damage. Get help to stop.

ALSO READ: New study warns: Intermittent fasting could harm young bodies

What do blood glucose measurements mean? Tests that measure the amount of glucose in your blood can show if you have diabetes. A doctor can choose to measure blood glucose levels in different ways to determine if you have diabetes. The numbers to know: Blood glucose readings are measured in millimoles per litre (mmol/l). Fasting blood glucose test: This test is usually done in the morning after not eating or drinking throughout the previous night (a continuous eight-hour period). A normal fasting blood glucose reading would be 5.6 mmol or less; however, if two random fasting tests, on two separate days in a two-week period, show a result of 7.0 mmol/l or greater than, then you will be diagnosed as having diabetes. A result of 6.0-6.9 mmol/l indicates that you are “pre-diabetic” or “insulin-resistant” and are at risk of developing diabetes. Random blood glucose test: This is a test done at any period in a non-fasting state (when you have eaten in the eight-hour period preceding the test). A normal random blood glucose reading is 5.6 mmol or lower, while any reading of 5.6-11.1 mmol would be considered “insulin resistant”. A result of greater than 11.1 mmol/l will indicate you have diabetes. “Working with a doctor or dietitian helps manage diabetes and kidney health effectively, reducing complications and improving overall well-being,” Singels emphasised.

Try this diabetic-friendly chicken and broccoli bake:

This is a quick and easy meal for the whole family. The chicken is cooked with Rooibos tea instead of salty stock and seasoned with lemon rind and bay leaves, which adds delicious flavour to this one-pot dish. Click here for more diabetic-friendly cooking tips.

NOW READ: Stuffed but craving dessert? Blame your brain