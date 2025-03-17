Feelings sick? These are the new public healthcare fees kicking in next month

The new tariffs will apply to public hospitals, emergency medical services, mortuaries, and differentiated amenities.

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has announced revised patient fee tariffs that will take effect from 1 April 2025, following the approval of the Uniform Patient Fee Schedule (UPFS) by the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.

The adjustments were gazetted in February 2025 and were open for public comment until 13 March.

The new tariffs will apply to public hospitals, emergency medical services, mortuaries, and differentiated amenities, including Folateng Wards.

According to the department, the revised fees include a 4.4% increase across all patient categories and a 30% increase in standby tariffs for emergency medical services at major events.

Fee increases across categories

The new tariffs will apply to medical schemes, the Road Accident Fund, Workman’s Compensation, and intergovernmental entities such as the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Foreign nationals who are not subsidised, as well as subsidised patients who do not qualify for free services, will also be subject to the updated charges.

A breakdown of the revised patient categories is as follows:

H1: Individuals earning below R70 000 annually and households with an income under R100 000.

H2: Individuals earning under R250 000 per annum and households earning below R350 000.

H3: Individuals and households earning R250 000 or more per annum.

Under the new structure, an H1 patient requiring an ambulance with advanced life support will now pay R170, reflecting a R10 increase.

Ensuring financial sustainability

Additionally, an H1 patient consulting a specialist at a provincial hospital will be charged R95 per visit.

“The UPFS billing system ensures a standardised and transparent fee structure for public hospitals, hospital mortuaries, and ambulance services,” the department said.

“This annual adjustment aligns with cost-of-living increases and inflation rates, ensuring the financial sustainability of the healthcare system.”

The GDoH stated that the implementation of these tariffs is in line with Treasury Regulations 7.3.1 and the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) No.1 of 1999, which require an annual review of fees and tariffs that contribute to revenue collection.

The department has urged patients who are required to pay for services to comply with the new fees, emphasising that this will help sustain healthcare services in the province.

“The department remains committed to providing accessible, high-quality healthcare services to all residents of Gauteng,” it said.

