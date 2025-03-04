Concern raised after it’s revealed that no Gauteng hospitals comply with health and safety legislation

Gauteng Department of Health over OHS compliance

The DA in Gauteng has raised concerns that none of the 37 public hospitals in Gauteng are compliant with occupational health and safety (OHS) legislation, with fire currently the biggest risk.

This was revealed by the Gauteng Health Department during an oversight committee meeting.

Gauteng hospitals’ health and safety compliance

Tshwane District Hospital had the highest health and safety compliance with 95%, followed by George Mukhari Hospital at 92% and Steve Biko and Mamelodi hospitals with 91%.

Due to missing fire prevention and fire suppression equipment, lack of fire signage and escape lighting, 16 hospitals scored less than 75% OHS compliance.

Despite suffering massive damage from a fire in April 2021, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital only has 72% OHS compliance at the moment.

Chris Hani Baragwanath, Sebokeng and Sizwe Tropical hospitals are 71% compliant.

The following hospitals only had 70% OHS compliance:

Thelle Mogoerane

Heidelbuerg

Carletonville

Leratong

Jubilee

Pholosong

Far East Rand

Kopanong

Rahima Moosa

According to Jack Bloom, the DA’s shadow MEC for Health in Gauteng, the provincial health department said that hospitals are overcrowded, not climate resilient and deteriorating mostly during summer due to rain. Additionally, it said sustainability is threatened by prohibition notices issued by the Department of Labour and the National Health Department.

‘Serious risk to staff and patients’

Bloom said maintenace budgets need to be used better.

“This requires the appointment of top-class hospital CEOs and maintenance contracts appointed on merit without corruption,” he said.

“Unsafe buildings pose a serious risk factor to staff and patients, who also endure a poor working environment in crumbling facilities.”

The Gauteng Health Department was contacted for comment on this story on Monday. No replies were received by the time this article was published.