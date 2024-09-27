Got gum disease? You’re nearly 3 times more likely to get a heart attack, suffer a stroke

As the world observes World Heart Day on Sunday, research by oral experts reveals that individuals with gum disease face a higher risk of heart attacks, strokes, or other severe cardiovascular events.

The World Economic Forum’s recent white paper revealed that approximately half of the global population suffers from the negative effects of untreated oral diseases.

“Gum disease increases the risk of a first heart attack by 28%. The risk of stroke is twice as high among people suffering from poor oral health. Tooth loss has been shown to be a risk factor for dementia

and heart disease,” notes the study.

According to the study, an estimated 3.5 billion people are affected by oral diseases every year, “with the number of cases growing faster than the population”.

“Even after adjusting for the relative impact of various diseases on mortality and morbidity, oral health conditions still rank within the top 10 of all diseases globally,” the forum said.

Inflammation connection

According to oral experts, Curaprox, the link between oral health and heart disease is crucial and yet overlooked.

This affects people’s daily lives and increases the risk of serious health issues like diabetes, stroke, heart and lung diseases, and even some cancers.

“Investing in oral health has certainly been overlooked as a health issue, which is staggering when you consider that it is estimated that oral diseases affect nearly 3.5 billion people,” Natasha Swart, Oral Education Manager at Curaprox, emphasised.

According to Swart poor oral hygiene can cause gum disease, a chronic inflammatory condition triggered by plaque and bacteria buildup on teeth and gums.

This inflammation can spread, releasing substances into the bloodstream that narrow and harden arteries – a hallmark of heart disease.

The oral expert said this was the link between oral health and heart diseases.

Prevention is key

She added that prevention is key, as most oral health conditions can be avoided and treated in their early stages.

“Part of a prevention strategy for individuals is to prioritise regular dental checkups and brush at least twice daily – with fluoride-containing toothpaste – as adequate exposure to fluoride is an essential factor in the prevention of dental issues,” Swart advised.

A heart-healthy diet also plays a crucial role in reducing the risk of both oral and heart disease.

Swart provided the following steps to practice good oral hygiene:

Maintain good oral hygiene: Brushing twice daily, cleaning in between, and regular dental checkups can prevent gum disease, which has been linked to an increased risk of heart disease.

Understand the inflammation connection: Gum disease causes inflammation, which can spread through the bloodstream, so watch out for this.

Watch for signs of gum disease: Bleeding gums, bad breath, and swelling gums are early signs of gum disease. Treating these symptoms early can reduce risks to both oral and heart health.

Limit sugary foods and drinks: Sugary diets contribute to both tooth decay and heart disease. Instead, examine a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to protect your heart and teeth.

Quit smoking: Smoking is a major risk factor for both gum disease and heart disease. Quitting smoking improves both oral health and cardiovascular health.

Manage chronic conditions: Conditions like diabetes can worsen gum disease, which in turn can affect heart health. Managing diabetes and other chronic conditions can help reduce these risks.

Prioritise regular health screenings: Regular dental and cardiovascular screenings will also support early detection of any potential issues. A proactive approach helps ensure your oral and heart health are in check.

Keep your health care provider updated: Always tell your dental provider or health care provider about any oral concerns, keeping them updated about the medication you are taking and any heart problems or other health conditions you may be facing.

