KZN health MEC urges calm as hand, foot, and mouth disease cases rise

KwaZulu-Natal schools see a sharp rise in hand, foot, and mouth disease cases, as health officials work to contain the outbreak.

The number of hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) cases in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) schools has risen to 195, with health officials urging parents to take preventive measures and remain calm.

KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane visited Lenham Primary School in Phoenix, north of Durban, to address the worrying increase in HFMD cases among schoolchildren.

The department said it was concerned that the number of cases had increased from 36 on Sunday to many more in just a matter of days. Lenham Primary School accounted for 89 of these infections.

According to media reports, parents from the school are calling for its closure.

On Monday night, the department confirmed recording 168 cases: 120 in eThekwini, 25 in King Cetshwayo, 20 in uGu, and three in uMkhanyakude.

As of Tuesday morning, the cases rose to 195, with 147 cases now reported in eThekwini.

Watch MEC Simelane address the media here:

All the cases come from primary schools and daycare centres.

“HFMD spread quickly, especially in small children. This is why we are seeing that the children who are sick come from primary schools and daycare centres because they are at greatest risk of infection,” the MEC said.

Cases in primary schools and daycare centres

In all instances, officials found that the pupils suffered from flu-like symptoms, blisters, and swollen hands.

Symptoms usually start three to seven days after infection and last between seven and ten days.

Common signs and symptoms include fever, sore throat, tiredness, loss of appetite and small blisters on the inside of the mouth, sides of the tongue, palms of the hands and soles of the feet.

The department emphasised the importance of maintaining hygienic practices, such as frequently washing hands, not sharing utensils (such as cutlery, cups, and toothbrushes), and opening windows to allow air to circulate.

“The department urges all parents and caregivers to regularly clean surfaces and avoid the sharing of items such as toys and stationery,” it said.

Regularly clean surfaces and avoid sharing items

The MEC asked parents to ensure that their children have no direct contact with people who are ill and call those who are infected to visit the nearest healthcare facility.

“To the public, let us remain calm. There is no need to panic. What’s important is that we keep our children safe,” Simelane said.

Meanwhile, the National Department of Health said it is working with the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), which closely monitors the situation.

“There is no need for the public to panic because the outbreak remains under control, and at the current moment, there is no serious public health threat detected,” department spokesperson Foster Mohale said.

The national department said the disease is caused by a group of viruses known as enteroviruses, and it mainly occurs in small outbreaks at schools, crèches and day-care centres during the summer and autumn months.

“HFMD affects humans, and it is completely different from foot-and-mouth disease, otherwise known as hoof-and-mouth disease, which mainly affects farm animals like sheep and cattle. Thus, the two diseases are not related and are caused by different viruses,” Mohale said.

The department said it remains on high alert to monitor the number of cases in KwaZulu-Natal and to detect outbreaks, if experienced, in other parts of the country.

