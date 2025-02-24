Ageing gracefully: The benefits of exercise as you get older

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 1.8 billion adults do not meet the recommended 150 minutes of exercise per week.

A wife and her husband playing hula hoop in the park. Being active is one of the most valuable things you can do to help maintain a healthy weight and lower your risk of cardiovascular disease and cerebrovascular disease. Picture: David Jakle/Getty Images

‘Ageing gracefully’ might sound like a term bandied about by ladies during their self-care Sunday sessions.

However, the term’s core focuses on a person’s well-being as they age.

Being active is one of the most valuable ways to help maintain a healthy weight and lower your risk of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease.

Getting active should become a regular habit and a way of life, and activities that get you slightly out of breath and the heart pumping faster count.

The heart is a muscle and needs exercise to stay fit and healthy.

According to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of South Africa, the heart of someone who exercises regularly will beat 45–50 times per minute, compared to someone who does not exercise regularly and whose heart will beat 70–75 times per minute.

“This means 36 000 extra beats per day and 13 million extra beats every year. The price of physical inactivity (not taking part in enough physical activity) is staggering!” said the foundation.

Prioritising health as you age

As people age, prioritising health and vitality becomes crucial to ensure a high quality of life, maintain independence, and reduce the risk of age-related illnesses.

“Regular exercise is one of the best ways to improve health and enjoy a better quality of life as you age,” said CEO of Affinity Health Murray Hewlett. Affinity Health is a company that provides health coverage.

Exercise is essential for longevity because it strengthens the body, supports overall health, and reduces the risk of chronic diseases.

Staying active helps to:

Boost cardiovascular health

Exercise strengthens the heart, lowers blood pressure, and improves circulation, reducing the risk of heart disease, the world’s leading cause of death.

Preserve muscle mass and bone density

Resistance training and weight-bearing exercises combat age-related muscle loss (sarcopenia) and reduce the risk of osteoporosis, a common condition in older adults.

Boost metabolic function

Physical activity regulates blood sugar levels and promotes a healthy weight, reducing the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Support cognitive health

Regular exercise improves brain function, lowers the risk of dementia, and boosts memory and learning abilities.

Types of exercise for longevity

A well-rounded fitness routine combines aerobic, strength, flexibility, and balance exercises to promote overall health.

Walking, swimming, and cycling enhance cardiovascular health and stamina, while strength training with weights or resistance bands helps preserve muscle mass and bone density.

Flexibility exercises, including yoga and stretching, keep joints flexible, reduce stiffness, and improve balance.

Overcoming exercise challenges

Staying active is essential, but many people face challenges that make it difficult to exercise regularly. Health issues, lack of motivation, and limited access to fitness resources can feel overwhelming.

You can overcome these challenges with simple solutions:

Health concerns: Adapt exercises to fit your abilities, and consult your doctor to ensure your routine is safe and effective.

Low motivation: Set achievable goals and celebrate small victories along the way. Tracking your progress can help you stay motivated and focused.

Limited access: Take advantage of simple, affordable options such as body weight exercises or free online workout videos that you can easily do at home.

With the right plan, staying active can be easy and enjoyable, becoming a regular part of your day.

