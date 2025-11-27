Love Expo: How chakra alignment can reignite your libido

Realigning energy medians or chakras, said expert Annemarie Viviers, can have a substantially positive impact on your libido.

Chakra alignment, or the alignment of the energy points that run along your body, can have a positive impact on sexual wellness, offering a practical way for people to reconnect with their emotions, energy and desire.

While chakras may not be everyone’s cup of new age tea, the impact of realignment treatment can, say practitioners, alleviate stress, exhaustion, emotional overload and self-doubt.

These are external influences and forces, said Annemarie Viviers of Heavenly Healing, that can drain intimacy from daily life.

“Chakra work offers a way to restore some of what gets lost in the malaise,” she said.

Viviers will be guiding visitors through what she calls one of the most misunderstood but impactful wellness practices for sexual health at this year’s Love Expo.

Energy that spins needs alignment

Viviers said that chakras are major energy wheels in the body, each spinning clockwise at its own rhythm.

“There are seven major chakras and many minor ones, called nadirs,” she said. “All of them influence each other. When one slows down or speeds up, the whole system becomes unbalanced. That imbalance will affect everything, including your libido.”

When life happens, it can disrupt the flow of energy.

“That’s when people start feeling the symptoms long before they link them to sexual wellbeing. When your chakras are out of alignment, you feel off,” she said. “You might feel depressed, anxious, tired and simply not in the mood for intimacy. Your energy levels drop, and that has a direct impact on your libido.”

The effects are not subtle, she said and added that many of her clients arrive thinking something is wrong with their bodies or their relationships, but the cause often lies elsewhere.

“Low mood, emotional heaviness and loss of desire often go together,” she said. “Once we realign the chakras, people feel lighter, clearer and more connected. Their libido rises naturally because the emotional blocks have softened.”

Emotional blocks impede libido

Chakra alignment can improve your libido. Picture Supplied.

A chakra alignment session, Viviers said, targets the pace of each energy wheel until they are spinning in harmony again.

“The process focuses on breath, intention, gentle touch and energetic recalibration across all seven major centres. A session balances the entire system,” she said.

“When your energy is aligned, you are no longer anxious or depressed. You feel happier and more energetic. And when you’re in that headspace, your libido improves on its own.”

Viviers focuses on two key centres in sexual wellness.

“The chakras that influence libido most strongly are the sacral chakra, just below the belly button, and the heart chakra,” she said. “If those two are in balance, desire becomes more natural. You feel emotionally open again. It makes you a happier person overall.”

“One session is normally enough,” she said. “But a lot of people choose to come regularly. Once a month is ideal for keeping the chakras aligned and the emotional body steady.”

Viviers will be offering chakra consultations and experiential sessions throughout The Love Expo, which takes place at the Sun Bet Arena in Pretoria 28-30 November 2025.

