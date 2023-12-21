How taking your ARVs daily can help you live a long, healthy life

Taking ARVs every day will keep you Undetectable = Untransmittable.

If you or someone you know is living with HIV and are taking ARVs daily, you can achieve Undetectable = Untransmittable (U=U). This means that the amount of HIV in your body will be so low that it won’t be harmful to you and you won’t be able to pass it onto others.

Just like any other chronic condition, even if you are diagnosed with HIV, you can live a long, healthy life by taking your treatment every day, as prescribed. By taking your ARVs every day and achieving viral load suppression (undetectable), you can:

Live a long and healthy life;

Have a strong body to fight illness;

Look and feel great;

Visit the clinic less often when you are stable on treatment;

Collect your medication at convenient pick-up points without visiting the clinic;

Not pass HIV onto others.

A healthcare worker will give you a viral load blood test to find out if you are U=U. When you reach U=U, you must keep taking your ARVs every day to stay Undetectable = Untransmittable. Because you are still HIV+, you should continue to use a condom to prevent other STIs and unplanned pregnancy. It is possible to lose U=U if you top taking your ARVs or don’t take them as prescribed.

U=U isn’t just about suppressing the virus; its about enjoying life more and worrying less about HIV holding you back. With the right treatment and care, people living with HIV can lead full lives while contributing to ending the spread of HIV.

