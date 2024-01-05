Dreams Connect the World: New Year’s speech on the journey of world brands

The Gala aimed to "promote Chinese brands to the world, contributing to a better life for humanity."

The event was hosted by the China Brand Building Promotion Association and the Silk Road Planning Research Center, and organized by the China National Brand Network. Picture: Supplied

Yanghe Distillery’s recent Dreams Connect the World event gave incredible insights into how the world’s brands can work together to improve humanity.

Breaking away from tradition, the event blended engaging speeches, visually captivating presentations, artistic performances, and interactive scenarios.

Hosted by the China Brand Building Promotion Association and the Silk Road Planning Research Center, and organized by the China National Brand Network, the Gala aimed to “promote Chinese brands to the world, contributing to a better life for humanity.”

Nine distinguished Chinese enterprises, including China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation, Haier Group, and Jiangsu Yanghe Brewery Joint-Stock Co., Ltd., shared their transformative journeys and insights.

From China to the world

Yanghe’s foray into the international arena has flourished over the past decade, with products now reaching 52 countries and regions worldwide.

The Yanghe Blue Classic series, introduced to Europe in 2015, has established its presence in key economies, supported by a dedicated European warehouse in the Netherlands.

Strategic participation in global events like ProWein in Germany and innovative promotional initiatives like the “Night of Dream Blue” series have significantly elevated Yanghe’s global profile.

Yanghe frequently participates in many global activities such as Sino-US Ping Pong Diplomacy, Davos World Economic Forum, SCO Summit, G20 Summit, etc.

Yanghe’s Visionary Entrepreneurial Spirit

At the core of Yanghe’s corporate ethos lies the “Dream Culture,” transcending from the “Chinese Dream” to “Our Dream, the Dream of the Era.”

This culture embodies a national sentiment and a spirit that fearlessly embraces the responsibilities of the era with a grand vision.

During the gala, Yanghe’s Chairman Liandong Zhang reflected on the 10th anniversary of the “Belt and Road” initiative.

Sharing a poignant moment with former Prime Minister of France, Jean-Pierre Raffarin, he emphasised the fusion of French romanticism and Chinese patriotic sentiment in what he called a “blue dedication.”

Mr. Raffarin praised Yanghe’s Dream Blue as “the best gift of Sino-French friendship”, and predicted it would become “a gift to the world,” foreseeing Chinese Baijiu gracing goblets worldwide.

Yanghe’s triumphant journey and entrepreneurial spirit stand as a testament to the Gala’s theme, illustrating how dreams can indeed connect the world.