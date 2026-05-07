Do you know your baseline health status? Here’s why it matters for your lifestyle changes

Before you download a health app or dust off your running shoes, an expert says there's a crucial step most people skip, and it could be the difference between progress and harm.

Every year on 10 May, Global Move for Health Day serves as a reminder that physical activity is not about gym memberships or elite athleticism. It is a fundamental human behaviour, and one that millions of people are simply no longer doing enough of.

The Covid-19 pandemic left a lasting mark on how South Africans move. Lockdowns normalised extended periods of sitting, and the shift to remote work stripped out the incidental movement that used to fill ordinary days: commuting, social events, walking between offices. Even after restrictions were lifted, the sedentary patterns largely stayed.

The consequences are significant. According to the World Health Organisation, physical inactivity is now the fourth-leading risk factor for global mortality, directly linked to an elevated risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, certain cancers and depression.

Closer to home, research suggests that fewer than one in three South African adults meets recommended physical activity guidelines. The average office worker in South Africa may sit for more than 10 hours a day (desk time, commuting and screen time at home combined).

The sitting epidemic

The problem, health experts note, isn’t simply the absence of exercise. It’s the quantity of uninterrupted stillness. Studies have shown that prolonged sitting, defined as more than eight hours a day, increases cardiovascular disease risk even in people who exercise regularly.

Muscles that remain inactive for extended periods begin to reduce their production of lipoprotein lipase, an enzyme critical to breaking down fats in the bloodstream. Over months and years, these patterns accumulate into more serious consequences.

Small changes are more powerful than you think

The good news is that a complete lifestyle overhaul is not required to reverse the damage. Research consistently shows that moderate, consistent physical activity, even in short bursts, delivers meaningful wellness benefits.

The concept of “exercise snacks” has gained significant traction in clinical research. This refers to brief bouts of activity spread throughout the day, such as a brisk five-minute walk after meals.

A 2022 study published in Nature Medicine found that just three to four minutes of vigorous incidental activity per day was associated with a 40% to 50% reduction in cancer risk in adults who don’t regularly exercise.

But first: know your numbers

Understanding your baseline health status is not optional. It is the foundation everything else is built on. Picture: iStock

Before changing your activity levels, particularly if you have been inactive for some time, there is a step most people skip entirely. Catherine Gay, clinical risk specialist at Fedhealth, says understanding your baseline health status is not optional. It is the foundation everything else is built on.

“Ideally, people should review and update their baseline health status at least once a year, even if they feel great. An annual check provides a consistent benchmark to track changes over time and identify risks early,” Gay said.

For people with existing risk factors such as high blood pressure, elevated glucose or high cholesterol, she recommends reassessing every six months. Significant life changes, starting an exercise programme, major weight loss, illness or a high-stress period, also warrant a fresh look at the numbers.

What to measure

A solid baseline assessment, according to Gay, should focus on key indicators of metabolic and cardiovascular health.

The core markers to prioritise are: blood pressure, blood glucose levels (fasting glucose or HbA1c) and a full cholesterol profile covering HDL, LDL and triglycerides.

Beyond those, body mass index or waist circumference, resting heart rate and daily physical activity levels all contribute to a fuller picture. Gay also recommends tracking fitness capacity, sleep quality and stress levels as additional useful markers.

“These factors directly influence what type and intensity of activity is safe and effective,” she noted.

For medical aid members, a Health Risk Assessment may already be covered as part of your plan’s benefits. Fedhealth members, for example, are covered for an HRA under the scheme’s screening benefit, and those on certain options can unlock additional funding for day-to-day expenses by completing one.

How AI is changing the game

Once you have your baseline data, the question becomes: what do you do with it? This is where technology is beginning to make a tangible difference. Gay says AI tools are increasingly able to translate data into personalised, practical action.

“AI can analyse baseline health data (age, fitness level, blood pressure, activity history) and suggest optimal exercise duration and intensity, safe starting points for inactive individuals, and gradual progression plans,” she explained.

Rather than a generic recommendation to exercise for 30 minutes a day, AI-driven tools can, for instance, suggest short exercise snacks spread throughout the day.

Wearables and AI-powered apps can go further still, monitoring heart rate, movement and recovery in real time, adjusting goals dynamically based on progress or fatigue, and alerting users when sedentary time tips into the danger zone. Over time, these tools can identify trends and flag potential risks before they escalate.

“Baseline health data is only valuable if it’s used. The combination of regular health assessments, key biomarker tracking and AI-driven insights allows individuals to move from awareness to action.”

Where to start today

For those motivated to move more but unsure how to begin, the practical steps are more accessible than most expect.

Setting movement reminders every 45 to 60 minutes to stand, stretch or take a two-minute walk can meaningfully break up sedentary time across a workday. This could potentially add up to more than 15 minutes of movement that would otherwise not have happened.

Starting with just 10 minutes of brisk walking a day is clinically meaningful and builds the momentum to progress. Making movement social significantly increases the likelihood of maintaining the habit over time. The goal, ultimately, is not to become an exercise fanatic. It is to move more than you did yesterday, and to keep doing it.