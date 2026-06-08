Mbali Motloung turns passion for healthcare into wellness clinic

Nursing leadership hopes pay off.

It can be daunting setting out in the business world by yourself but for former nurse Mbali Motloung, the support of her family was critical in her decision to start her own health care centre in Brakpan, Ekurhuleni.

After working for Clicks last year, Motloung, a qualified nurse, launched her own public health company, Mbali Wellness Concierge.

Motloung was born and spent her early years in Lakeview, Soweto, but at the age of 10, her family relocated to Leondale, near Germiston, Ekurhuleni.

“I was born in the historic and vibrant township of Soweto.

Growing up there taught me the true meaning of community, shared values, and perseverance.

“My upbringing was rooted in strong family principles, respect and a deep-seated spiritual foundation.

Seeing the daily resilience of the people around me instilled a powerful work ethic in me from a very young age.

“My leadership journey started at a young age.

I attained my primary education at Park Junior and Senior Primary School in Turffontein and was chosen as head girl in the senior school.

“I then went to high school at Germiston High, where I continued my leadership path as a prefect.

These early roles instilled the responsibility, discipline, and confidence in me required to lead people and challenge unfair systems later in life.”

After finishing high school, she went to Wits University, where she completed a bachelor of nursing science degree.

Motloung recently obtained a postgraduate diploma in public health at the University of Pretoria and she is continuing with her advanced academic research as a master of public health candidate at the University of Johannesburg (UJ).

“UJ’s public health framework is highly distinguished for its specialised focus on occupational and environmental health.

“It empowers me to walk into high-risk corporate and industrial environments with strategic tools needed to design compliant, preventative health care systems.”

Family support

When talking about her new clinic, she attributes her success to her family, including her six siblings and friends.

“Building my business required an unwavering village.

I am deeply indebted to my family and closest friends, who provided the emotional and spiritual anchor I needed.

“My unshakeable faith in God has been my ultimate cofounder, guiding me from survival to executive corporate leadership.”

Motloung is proud to be the founder, managing director and principal practitioner of a premier, high-discretion health and wellness corporation.

She focuses on advanced clinical care, preventative health, corporate wellness for high-profile corporates, exclusive residential estates and public institutions.