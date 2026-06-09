Africa

Home » News » World » Africa

Kenyan police fire tear gas, make arrests at US Ebola centre protest

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

4 minute read

9 June 2026

03:43 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Demonstrators say America must handle outbreak on own soil, after court pause failed to halt construction of 50-bed isolation centre.

Kenyan police fire tear gas, make arrests at US Ebola centre protest

Protesters chant slogans as they march during a demonstration against a controversial US-built Ebola quarantine centre slated to begin operations at Laikipia Air Base in Nanyuki on June 9, 2026. Several Kenyans were arrested on June 9, 2026 in the latest protests against an Ebola quarantine centre being built for US citizens in a tourist town. The centre at Laikipia Air Base in the town of Nanyuki, under the shadow of Mount Kenya, is set to quarantine Americans arriving from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which is battling a major Ebola outbreak. (Photo by Luis TATO / AFP)

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Kenyan protesters and police clashed Tuesday as officers fired tear gas at hundreds of people demonstrating against an Ebola quarantine centre being built for US citizens in a tourist town and made several arrests, AFP journalists saw.

The centre at Laikipia Air Base in the town of Nanyuki, under the shadow of Mount Kenya, is set to quarantine Americans arriving from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which is battling a major Ebola outbreak.

Kenya has never recorded a case of Ebola and many oppose the idea of bringing potential carriers of the highly contagious disease into the country.

Dozens gathered near the air base, some wearing protective equipment and carrying a coffin with “Ebola” written on it.

AFP journalists saw several people arrested by police, who also fired tear gas to disperse the growing crowds.

“We don’t have that disease in this country… they are bringing a virus into our country,” said Zipporah Wachira, 30.

“I’d like to know the reason why they thought our country is a dumping site,” said Priscilla Waimani, 47, wrapped in a Kenyan flag.

The centre is due to have 50 isolation beds and be managed by US staff and was nearing completion late last week.

It had already sparked protests on June 1. Rights groups said two people died, though the circumstances of their deaths remain unclear.

Construction of the facility is under a temporary pause order from Kenya’s High Court — although work has continued at the site — and it has been opposed by local politicians in Laikipia.

RELATED ARTICLES

But the government of President William Ruto has vowed to press ahead, saying it owes Washington for years of aid support.

“The American people and government have been partners with us on matters of health for close to 25-30 years,” Ruto said last week.

“It would be most unfortunate if on one request by the Americans to set up a facility at their cost, we would refuse. We would look very inhuman.”

Kenya’s health minister has insisted the facility will be for Kenyans as well as Americans, and Washington has pledged $13.5 million to Kenya’s Ebola preparedness efforts.

But protesters insist the US must deal with problems on their own soil.

“We are saying the Americans (are) going to take their Ebola and go back to their country,” Mwangi Wangai, 30, told AFP at the demonstration, dressed in PPE.

Health deal

On Tuesday, the US embassy in Kenya issued a warning for its citizens in Nanyuki over the protests.

Construction of the facility follows a controversial health deal between the two countries last year, in which Kenya agreed to hand over vast amounts of health data to the US in exchange for billions of dollars in aid.

The World Health Organization has declared an international health emergency over the outbreak in the DRC, which has seen 550 confirmed infections, including 101 deaths.

Abdirahman Mahamud, WHO director of Health Emergency Alert and Response Operations, said that the facility was a “local bilateral collaboration” between the US and Kenya and said dialogue was vital.

“You cannot have a successful preparedness or response unless you have the community with you on your side,” he told reporters in the city of Bunia, in northeastern DRC.

Despite fears of spread to neighbouring countries, only Uganda has recorded cases. It has confirmed 19 so far, almost all Congolese nationals who crossed the border.

Read more on these topics

ebola Health Kenya United States of America (USA/US) virus

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Crime stats: Here are Gauteng’s residential robbery hotspots
Crime Fear grows after R4 rifles stolen from army base
News More Ghanaians repatriated: Immigration checks reveal at least 491 of 673 overstayed their visit to SA
News 700k households freed from load reduction, but thousands in Gauteng still in the dark
News Pray, pay and obey: When religious authority goes unchecked

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News