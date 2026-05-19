OPINION | SA women over 40 are dieting harder than ever – so why isn’t it working?

For many women over 40, the diet and exercise strategies that once worked have simply stopped delivering results.

Weight gain is not always within your full control. It often comes down to underlying metabolic changes and hormonal shifts that sit largely outside your direct control. For the average woman over 40, the transition through perimenopause and menopause can be significant, gradually eroding muscle mass, slowing the rate at which the body burns calories, and making fat accumulation far easier than it once was.

Menopausal weight gain is one of the most common and poorly understood shifts in women’s metabolic health. Declining oestrogen levels as you enter your 40s can alter how the body uses and stores energy, setting off a series of metabolic imbalances well before women recognise what they’re dealing with. For most, these changes are largely permanent, which is why willpower, strict routines and surface-level lifestyle adjustments often stop working.

Responding to your body’s changing needs

At this stage of life, visceral fat accumulation becomes an important health concern. Unlike subcutaneous fat, which sits under the skin, visceral fat is stored deeper in the abdomen, surrounding internal organs. It is metabolically active, meaning it can release fatty acids and inflammatory signalling molecules that can affect the liver, cardiovascular system, and insulin regulation. Increased visceral fat is associated with a higher risk of insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease, even in people whose overall weight has not changed significantly.

This becomes especially relevant after menopause because hormonal changes can shift fat storage toward the abdomen and increase cardiometabolic risk. Excess body fat in your 40s and beyond is also linked with a higher risk of some hormone-sensitive cancers, including breast and endometrial cancer.

Dated advice that relies mainly on eating less and exercising more has clear limitations for menopausal women whose metabolic rate, hormonal environment, and recovery capacity have changed substantially. Restrictive dieting can accelerate muscle loss and often leads to rebound weight gain once the restriction ends, which is why many women feel that the strategies that once worked have stopped delivering results.

Metabolic medications prescribed for weight management are often genuinely effective for women navigating this transition. These medications work by regulating appetite signalling and slowing gastric emptying, which reduces caloric intake without requiring the patient to override hunger through willpower alone.

Doctor-prescribed and medically guided treatment can be particularly effective in reducing visceral fat, addressing the aspect of menopausal weight gain that carries the greatest long-term health risk. Most women 40 and older tolerate these treatments well, with side effects that are typically mild and manageable when dosing is introduced gradually and adjusted under proper medical supervision.

Why your doctor’s advice matters

Self-dosing and sourcing medication from the black market are growing concerns in this space. Incorrect dosages, especially unnecessarily high ones, carry serious risks for women whose bodies are already navigating hormonal and metabolic shocks. Without proper medical supervision, patients may face a higher risk of severe side effects, accelerated muscle loss, nutritional deficiencies and unnecessary physiological stress.

Menopause presents differently in every woman and at every stage, making effective prescribing heavily dependent on a complete clinical picture. Hormonal levels, body composition, cardiovascular status, and metabolic history all matter when doctors assess whether treatment is appropriate, what dosage level is safe and how the patient should be monitored over time.

A woman in early perimenopause (who can also be younger than 40) with intact muscle mass and moderate cardiovascular risk may require a materially different approach than one who is postmenopausal, insulin resistant and experiencing significant muscle loss.

An experienced weight-loss physician will be able to accurately make that determination and design a holistic weight-management programme that includes nutrition, exercise, and, if medically necessary, pharmaceutical treatment. Dosing should be conservative, progress should be tracked consistently, and the medication should be scaled back as the patient’s metabolism stabilises. A treating clinician who has not discussed an endpoint with their patient has not finished the consultation.

Women going through menopause now have access to medical tools that address the actual problem, rather than relying on bad advice or what they think might be wrong. What has changed most is the clinical capacity to treat it properly and the standard of care available today must reflect that.

– Dr Gerhard Vosloo, Founder and Head Consulting Practitioner at BioWell.