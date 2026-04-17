‘My mother died due to obesity-related illness’: Prince Kaybee reveals reason for health obsession amid eating disorder speculation

Prince Kaybee opens up about the personal tragedy fuelling his strict weight-loss and fitness regimen, directly addressing social media speculation that his approach amounts to disordered eating.

Prince Kaybee, real name Kabelo Motsamai, has been vocal about his health transformation for months.

In July 2025, he proudly shared before-and-after photos showing his weight dropping from 96kg to 88kg in just two months, crediting an intermittent fasting-style routine of eating only once a day combined with intense workouts.



“Eat once a day, [and] work out like it’s your last day,” he posted, sharing what he had learned with his followers.

Four days worth of food wasted in one day. So you eat 1460 times in a year.



Lets hypothetically say one meal here costs R150, you are spending roughly 219k on food annually.☹️ https://t.co/4XgvJSUQWX — PRINCE KAYBEE (@KabeloMusic) April 15, 2026

His stance divided public opinion, leading some to praise his discipline and visible results while others raised concerns online. A handful of people accused him of promoting disordered eating patterns.

On Thursday, Prince Kaybee addressed the speculation head-on in a raw and widely shared post on X. He revealed the profound personal motivation behind his health journey.

“My mother died due to obesity-related illnesses. Obesity related illnesses kill 30 000 people annually in South Africa, surpassing HIV.”

“My obsession with weight loss isn’t some joke; it has a deep scar that reminds me I could’ve guided my mother better in being more present enough to manage her weight, failed as a son, but I’m not gonna fail anyone moving forward. GET TO WORK!”

My mother died due to obesity related illnesses.



Obesity related illnesses kill 30 000 people annually in South Africa surpassing HIV.



My obsession with weight loss isn’t some joke, it has a deep scar that reminds me I could’ve guided my mother better in being more present… — PRINCE KAYBEE (@KabeloMusic) April 16, 2026

The post, which quickly garnered thousands of likes and reposts, comes after his mother’s death in September 2025. According to reports, the pair were close, and Prince Kaybee has previously shared tributes to her. He has since channelled his grief into advocacy, urging South Africans to prioritise weight management to avoid similar fates.

Personal loss becomes a public mission

Prince Kaybee’s mother’s death was not sudden, but the culmination of long-term complications linked to obesity.

Several medical reports list more than 200 health complications commonly linked to obesity, including lifestyle diseases, severe joint damage and spinal issues.

Health experts interviewed by news platforms like Newzroom Africa note that obesity-related illnesses, including heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers, are among the risk factors leading to death in South Africa. Government statistics align closely with the 30 000 annual figure Prince Kaybee cited.

While his one-meal-a-day (OMAD) protocol has delivered visible results and inspired fans, nutritionists generally caution that extreme calorie restriction isn’t suitable for everyone and should be approached under medical supervision.

Prince Kaybee himself has occasionally noted that the method “might not be for everyone”. His latest post makes clear that his drive is less about trends and more about feeling like he is doing something to prevent the pain he experienced with his mother from happening to someone else.