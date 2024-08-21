Laboratory operations fully restored 2 months after cyberattack

Operations have been fully restored at 230 health laboratories, which serve 85% of the South African population.

Patients will be glad to hear the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) has fully restored operations at its 230 laboratories after a cyberattack two months ago.

The national public entity was hit on 22 June, the attacker targeting information technology systems and disrupting laboratory services.

It led to delays in processing laboratory tests at public health facilities.

NHLS spokesperson Mzi Gcukumana said they initially projected that its systems would be fully operational by 15 July 2024.

Phaahla announces laboratory operations restored

Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla announced on Wednesday that operations have been fully restored.

This follows a briefing by the board and executive management to the deputy minister, who oversees the work of public health entities under the Department of Health, on the progress made to restore the systems, together with plans to prevent and manage future unforeseen disruptions.

The NHLS is the backbone of the country’s public health services and manages a network laboratory system that serves over 85% of South Africa’s population through 230 laboratories, playing a critical role in clinical outcomes and patient diagnosis.

Deputy Minister Phaahla thanked the entity for its “swift and tireless efforts” to restore its laboratories to full operating capacity following a successful and comprehensive rebuilding of its information technology systems and infrastructure.

“This is because more than 70% of healthcare decisions are dependent on the NHLS’ services, thus restoring operations underscores its commitment the to country’s public healthcare,” he said.

Steps to prevent future attacks

Following the hacking incident, Phaahla urged the entity to take decisive steps to fortify its information systems against future threats. He welcomed their commitment to investing in advanced cybersecurity technologies and implementing new protocols designed to enhance both the security and resilience of the NHLS digital infrastructure.

“These improvements reflect its dedication to maintaining the highest standards of service delivery,” he said.

